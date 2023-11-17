Burnet County Jail bookings for Nov. 10-16, 2023

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Nov. 10-16, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jose Armas-Ramirez, 42, was arrested Nov. 10 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released Nov. 13 to ICE.

Joshua Allen Bower, 30, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 10 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): possession of a controlled substance, failure to maintain financial responsibility. Released Nov. 11 on $15,500 in bonds.

MC DaJour Caro, 27, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 10 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): failure to appear-no driver’s license. Released same day on on $250 bond.

Pedro Colin-Avila, 35, of Austin was arrested Nov. 10 by ICE: detainer. Released Nov. 13 to ICE.

Donald Benjamin Fox, 34, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 10 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): injury to a child/elderly/disabled person, public intoxication.

Fernando Frias-Hernandez, 26, was arrested Nov. 10 by ICE: detainer. Released Nov. 13 to ICE.

Jose Gorostieta Ortuno, 29, of Austin was arrested Nov. 10 by ICE: detainer. Released Nov. 13 to ICE.

Eduardo Hernandez Valverde, 23, of Red Rock was arrested Nov. 10 by ICE: detainer. Released Nov. 13 to ICE.

Kylie Morgan Jenkins, 20, of Pflugerville was arrested Nov. 10 by MFPD: possession of drug paraphernalia. Released Nov. 11 on $500 bond.

Edgar Martinez-Rivera, 34, of Granger was arrested Nov. 10 by ICE: detainer. Released Nov. 13 to ICE.

Timothy Christopher Howell, 49, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Nov. 11 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Nov. 13 on $5,000 bond.

Michael David Kelley, 48, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 11 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Nov. 12 on $2,500 bond.

Steven Dale Moehle, 61, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 11 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released Nov. 15 on personal recognizance.

Edgar Montalvan-Fernandez, 27, of Austin was arrested Nov. 11 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

Michael Alexander Wilcox, 23, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 11 by GSPD: possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance. Released Nov. 13 on $30,000 in bonds.

Jordan Lee Adair, 31, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 12 by MFPD: driving while license is invalid, running a stop sign, failure to appear.

Daniel Daniel-Garcia, 44, was arrested Nov. 12 by ICE: detainer. Released Nov. 13 to ICE.

Steven Jimenez, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 12 by BCSO: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Released Nov. 13 on $20,000 bond.

Edgar Montalvan-Fernandez, 27, of Austin was arrested Nov. 12 by ICE: detainer.

Rogelio Tirado, 49, of Bastrop was arrested Nov. 12 by ICE: detainer. Released Nov. 13 to ICE.

Jordan Lee Adair, 31, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 13 by BCSO: surety surrender-fleeing a police officer. Released Nov. 16 on personal recognizance.

James Ray Davis Jr., 48, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 13 by BCSO: burglary of a habitation, unlawful installation of a tracking device. Released Nov. 15 on $30,000 in bonds.

Ana Yancy Garcia-Corrales, 22, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 13 by BCSO: sale to minors-alcohol. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Raven Mikela Howard, 29, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 13 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Released Nov. 14 on $5,000 bond.

Robby Lyn Neugent, 55, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 13 by GSPD: possession of child pornography (6 counts). Released Nov. 14 on personal recognizance.

Erin Mae O’Connor, 32, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 13 by BCSO: insufficient bond-driving while license is invalid, insufficient bond-displaying fictitious license plates.

Chancellor Golden Rossiter, 27, of Kempner was arrested Nov. 13 by BCSO: failure to appear-driving while intoxicated.

Brandon Russell Shelton, 28, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 13 by BCSO: duty on striking fixture/highway landscape, driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $9,000 in bonds.

Gage Collin Stubblefield, 32, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 13 by BCSO: insufficient bond-driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $3,500 bond.

Lorna Llepun Buhisan, 57, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 14 by BPD: disorderly conduct. Released same day on personal recognizance.

David Joe Butler Jr., 37, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 14 by BCSO: no driver’s license. Released Nov. 15 after laying out a fine.

Kenneth Lynn Jones, 62, of Hutto was arrested Nov. 14 by BTPD: driving while intoxicated.

Ronald Jeremy Lambert, 51, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 14 by BCSO: abandoning/endangering a child-criminal neglect. Released same day on $50,000 bond.

Jesus Manuel Palmas, 32, of Forney was arrested Nov. 14 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Colton Lee Ratliff, 24, of Hempstead was arrested Nov. 14 by BCSO: surety surrender-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

Chanel Nichole Stone, 38, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 14 by BPD: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear-driving while license is invalid, failure to identify as a fugitive, bail jumping/failure to appear.

Johnny Li Allen, 26, of Buda was arrested Nov. 15 by BPD: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance. Released Nov. 16 on $3,000 bond.

Braxton Wayne Baird, 18, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 15 by MFPD: racing on the highway. Released Nov. 16 on $1,500 bond.

Fernando Caliz-Castillo, 23, was arrested Nov. 15 by ICE: detainer.

Wilson Damian-Zabaleta, 22, was arrested Nov. 15 by ICE: detainer. Released Nov. 16 to ICE.

Robert Raleighns Evans, 34, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 15 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of marijuana. Released same day on $3,000 bond.

Paul Leopoldo Garcia, 21, of Leander was arrested Nov. 15 by BCSO: insufficient bond-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, insufficient bond-burglary of a habitation.

Della Jane Gibson, 64, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 15 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Jose Transito Gomez-Mejia, 44, was arrested Nov. 15 by ICE: detainer. Released Nov. 16 to ICE.

Phillip Kevin Kilgore, 49, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 15 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence.

Osiel Martinez-Perez, 31, was arrested Nov. 15 by ICE: detainer. Released Nov. 16 to ICE.

Jose Antonio Mendez-Ramirez, 23, was arrested Nov. 15 by ICE: detainer. Released Nov. 16 to ICE.

William Halsey Owens, 17, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 15 by MFPD: racing on the highway. Released Nov. 16 on $1,500 bond.

Cesar Israel Pimental-Ortega, 22, was arrested Nov. 15 by ICE: detainer. Released Nov. 16 to ICE.

Virgilio Rosales-Cruz, 42, of Austin was arrested Nov. 15 by ICE: detainer. Released same day to ICE.

Charity Ann Sims, 43, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 15 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Adrian Lee Vega, 48, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 15 by BCSO: public intoxication.

Jorge Luis Andres-Juan, 34, was arrested Nov. 16 by ICE: detainer.

Donald Lee Frisbee, 61, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 16 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance.

Carlos Alfredo Garcia, 28 of Laredo, was arrested Nov. 16 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

Billy Lee Kuykendall, 37, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 16 by BCSO: insufficient bond-illegal dumping.

Austin Jarrett MacCollister, 33, of San Antonio was arrested Nov. 16 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sean Alan Morrissey, 37, of Round Rock was arrested Nov. 16 by BCSO: surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Angelita Munoz-Pacheco, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 16 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Betty Eveline Runyon, 39, of Spicewood was arrested Nov. 16 by BCSO: judgment-possession of a controlled substance.

Keith O’Brien Scott, 59, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 16 by BCSO: failure to appear-driving while license is invalid.

Rolando Prince Solorzano, 36, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 16 by BCSO: surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance, surety surrender-obstruction/retaliation.

Trine Martinez Valles, 54, of Lampasas was arrested Nov. 16 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Giovanni Villegas-Izquirdo, 32, of Houston was arrested Nov. 16 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

John Reagan Woolley, 40, of Meadowlakes was arrested Nov. 16 by BCSO: judgment-possession of marijuana.

