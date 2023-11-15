Visit Granite Shoals launches

Granite Shoals Marketing Specialist David Frank orchestrated the launch of the city’s new marketing program, Visit Granite Shoals, during the City Council's regular meeting on Nov. 14. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

The city of Granite Shoals has a new marketing program to promote its attractions and local businesses and build connections with surrounding communities. The Visit Granite Shoals website had a soft launch at the City Council’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

Granite Shoals Marketing Specialist David Frank told the council the new site could be a bridge to economic development. He has been working alongside city staff since May to develop the concept.

“We’ve discussed this kind of at length, about looking at an economic development corporation, a chamber of commerce, and (convention and visitors bureau), but Granite Shoals just isn’t big enough at this point,” Frank told the council. “This particular model, when you look at the different components that go into it, is really built as a feeder into any one of those.”

VisitGraniteShoals.com will feature local events, city assets, registered short-term rental properties, and businesses. The marketing strategy centers on connecting with communities, businesses, and other economic stimulators within an hour’s drive of Granite Shoals to build a network of partners. It also includes setting up regular meetings and mixers with neighboring economic development corporations.

A hard launch party for Visit Granite Shoals is planned for mid-January with date, time, and location to be determined.

The claim that Granite Shoals isn’t big enough to support a chamber of commerce or EDC is not unfounded. Mayor Ron Munos said the city tried to start a chamber in the past, but the small number of businesses within its limits could not keep it going. An economic development corporation, like the one in Marble Falls, is funded by a sales tax, and Granite Shoals cannot currently raise enough sales tax money to support an EDC. The city is projected to bring in about $275,000 in sales tax for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Councilor Steve Hougen told DailyTrib.com that Visit Granite Shoals is a strong first step toward economic development as well as community pride.

“If you make the city attractive enough, you’ll attract businesses that want to be here as well, and I think that is coming. It’s getting closer and closer,” he said. “You want citizens to be proud of the city we live in. We really want to promote the city’s good qualities.”

