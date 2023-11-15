Marble Falls holding final hazard mitigation action plan meeting Dec. 5

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Downtown Marble Falls was hit hard by Winter Storm Uri in February 2021 as major electrical outages, frozen pipes, and other issues plagued residents and businesses. The city of Marble Falls is hosting a final public meeting on Dec. 5 to discuss its FEMA Hazard Mitigation Plan, which is currently being drafted to lessen the negative impact of natural disasters on residents. Photo courtesy of Lee Ann Clark

Marble Falls officials are hosting a final public meeting on the city’s FEMA Hazard Mitigation Action Plan during a council meeting at 6 p.m. Dec. 5 in Council Chambers at City Hall, 800 Third St.

Hazard mitigation plans create measures to minimize or eliminate long-term risks to human life and property from known hazards and natural disasters. Hazards addressed in these plans include droughts, floods, hurricanes, tornados, and wildfires.

Communities with Federal Emergency Management Administration-approved plans are eligible for grant funding under the Hazard Mitigation Assistance Program. FEMA has required hazard mitigation plans since the passage of the Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000. A plan must be reviewed and updated every five years.

The Dec. 5 public meeting comes after over a year of forums designed to encourage community input regarding the plan. Once the plan is drafted, it goes to FEMA for a two- to four-month review process.

Upon federal approval, the plan returns to the Marble Falls council for final adoption as the city’s official Hazard Mitigation Plan.

Marble Falls residents can view the city’s 2023 plan online. Hard copies are available in the City Secretary’s Office at City Hall. Comments may be submitted to grcity@gmail.com.

