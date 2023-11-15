Crisis Network needs personal hygiene, household products
The Highland Lakes Crisis Network‘s new commissary space is running low, and you can help restock the hygiene and household products that are given free to people in need.
“We really need full-size products,” said Ben Henderson, HLCN office coordinator. “The commissary was initially fully stocked with donations from the Marble Falls Rotary, but we are starting to run low.”
Commissary supplies are also given to families living in the network’s transitional housing at the Southwest Village duplexes on Village Circle in Marble Falls.
“We would like to ask for your help in stocking our shelves,” reads a newsletter emailed to HLCN supporters. “You can rally your church, business, or otherwise be creative in the way you ask for people to help.”
Bring items to the Highland Lakes Crisis Network office, 700 Avenue T in Marble Falls.
Full-size items requested include:
- laundry soap
- bleach
- laundry stain remover
- dryer sheets
- dish soap
- kitchen trash bags
- kitchen sponges
- powder cleansers (like Comet)
- toilet bowl cleaner
- glass cleaner
- multi-purpose cleaner
- ammonia
- disinfectant spray
- hand soap
- body soap/bars
- toothpaste
- toothbrushes
- mouthwash
- cotton swabs
- cotton balls/cotton pads
- toilet paper
- paper towels
- facial tissue
- shampoo
- conditioner
- deodorant
- dental floss
- hairbrushes/combs
- feminine hygiene items