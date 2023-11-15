Crisis Network needs personal hygiene, household products

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Highland Lakes Crisis Network office coordinator Ben Henderson displays boxes of household cleaners put together by the Marble Falls Rotary Club for the network's commissary, which gives the products free to people in need. Supplies are running low, and the nonprofit is asking for donations of full-size personal hygiene and household cleaning supplies. Staff photo by Suzanne Freeman

The Highland Lakes Crisis Network‘s new commissary space is running low, and you can help restock the hygiene and household products that are given free to people in need.

“We really need full-size products,” said Ben Henderson, HLCN office coordinator. “The commissary was initially fully stocked with donations from the Marble Falls Rotary, but we are starting to run low.”

Commissary supplies are also given to families living in the network’s transitional housing at the Southwest Village duplexes on Village Circle in Marble Falls.

“We would like to ask for your help in stocking our shelves,” reads a newsletter emailed to HLCN supporters. “You can rally your church, business, or otherwise be creative in the way you ask for people to help.”

Bring items to the Highland Lakes Crisis Network office, 700 Avenue T in Marble Falls.

Full-size items requested include:

laundry soap

bleach

laundry stain remover

dryer sheets

dish soap

kitchen trash bags

kitchen sponges

powder cleansers (like Comet)

toilet bowl cleaner

glass cleaner

multi-purpose cleaner

ammonia

disinfectant spray

hand soap

body soap/bars

toothpaste

toothbrushes

mouthwash

cotton swabs

cotton balls/cotton pads

toilet paper

paper towels

facial tissue

shampoo

conditioner

deodorant

dental floss

hairbrushes/combs

feminine hygiene items

