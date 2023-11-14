Free Thanksgiving meals and prep boxes
Thanksgiving blessings abound in the Highland Lakes this season with free turkey dinners and holiday food boxes available at multiple locations. Here’s a list put together by the Highland Lakes Crisis Network.
FREE THANKSGIVING MEALS
Saturday, Nov. 18
- 9 a.m. to noon — Hosted by Joseph’s Food Pantry at Highland Lakes Elementary School, 8200 RR 1431 in Granite Shoals
- 11 a.m.-2 p.m. — St. Frederick Baptist Church, 301 Avenue N in Marble Falls
- 11 a.m.-2 p.m. — Vanderveer Church of Christ, 102 Vandeveer in Burnet
- 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. — Lutie Watkins Methodist Church, 800 Wright St. in Llano
THANKSGIVING FOOD BOXES/ITEMS
Available from:
- 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Monday-Friday until Nov. 21 at The Helping Center, 1016 Broadway in Marble Falls
- 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14; Thursday, Nov. 16; and Tuesday, Nov. 21, at First Baptist Church, 901 La Ventana in Marble Falls
- 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 16, at Sharing the Harvest, 3435 RR 1431 in Kingsland
