Free Thanksgiving meals and prep boxes

11/14/23 | DailyTrib.com
Shana Storey of Horseshoe Bay

Volunteer Shana Storey of Horseshoe Bay hands out frozen turkeys and all the trimmings at The Helping Center in Marble Falls as part of the food pantry’s special holiday dinner offerings. Thanksgiving dinner ingredients will be available through Nov. 21. Staff photo by Suzanne Freeman

Thanksgiving blessings abound in the Highland Lakes this season with free turkey dinners and holiday food boxes available at multiple locations. Here’s a list put together by the Highland Lakes Crisis Network

FREE THANKSGIVING MEALS

Saturday, Nov. 18

THANKSGIVING FOOD BOXES/ITEMS

Available from:

  • 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Monday-Friday until Nov. 21 at The Helping Center, 1016 Broadway in Marble Falls
  • 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14; Thursday, Nov. 16; and Tuesday, Nov. 21, at First Baptist Church, 901 La Ventana in Marble Falls
  • 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Nov. 16, at Sharing the Harvest, 3435 RR 1431 in Kingsland

