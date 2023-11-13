Marble Falls firefighters get badges

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Marble Falls Fire Rescue firefighters honored at a badge pinning ceremony on Nov. 13 are (in blue, from left) Chris Coronado, Jacob Cuellar, Hunter Cavazos, and Russ Moore. Assistant Fire Chief Coy Guenter (back left) and Fire Chief Tommy Crane (right) were in attendance. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Four Marble Falls Fire Rescue firefighters received their badges during a pinning ceremony in front of city officials and family members on Monday, Nov. 13. Hunter Cavazos, Chris Coronado, Jacob Cuellar, and Russ Moore were all honored during the event.

“This is a very special occasion for these four men at the fire department,” Fire Chief Tommy Crane told the crowd. “It’s an honor to be able to present badges to these guys.”

Family members of the firefighters being celebrated were charged with pinning the respective badges onto their loved ones.

“Once you guys get this (badge) on you, you become part of a family,” Crane said to the four men. “Whether you’re wearing it or not, you will always be symbolized with this badge.”

The badge itself, a Maltese cross, is standard issue at Marble Falls Fire Rescue. The cross’ origins date back to the beginning of the Crusades in the 11th century, Crane said.

“It’s a symbol of protection,” he said. “Firefighters who wear this cross are willing to lay down their lives, just as the Crusaders sacrificed their lives for their fellow man so many years ago. The Maltese cross is a firefighter’s badge of courage and honor.” Blankets were handed out to all four Marble Falls Fire Rescue firefighters, including Chris Coronado (right), honored at a badge-pinning ceremony on Nov. 13. Other members are set to receive their own blankets in the coming days as the department looks to establish a new tradition. Pictured with Coronado is Assistant Fire Chief Coy Guenter. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Firefighters also received blankets embroidered with their last name, badge number, and Marble Falls Fire Rescue insignia.

“This is part of a new tradition for our department,” Crane said. “Everybody will start receiving these when they become members of our fire department.”

Other MFFR members will get their own blankets in the coming weeks. Capt. Sam Stacks, who died unexpectedly in September 2022, will receive his posthumously.

“Everybody in the department will have a blanket,” Crane said.

