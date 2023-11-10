NEW BIZ: Los Cazadores in Buchanan Dam an outdoorsman’s oasis

Outdoors supply company Los Cazadores opened in Buchanan Dam on Nov. 1, 2023. The one-stop shop for hunters and anglers will also offer taxidermy, processing, gunsmithing, and feed. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

Los Cazadores opened for business on Nov. 1 in Buchanan Dam at 15395 Texas 29 near Fuzzy’s Corner. This is the third location for the outdoors supply company, a one-stop shop for hunters and anglers in the Highland Lakes.

Los Cazadores, which means “The Hunters,” isn’t just selling camo and cartridges. It’s also packed with hunting blinds, rifle scopes, archery equipment, rods and reels, ranching supplies, game cameras and feeders, outdoor apparel, and much more. A gun room is in the works and an archery technician will be stationed in the back. Hunters can drop off their kills for processing and taxidermy on site.

“We’ve needed something like this for a very long time,” said Buchanan Dam resident and General Manager Haley Davis. “This area, this county, is one of the biggest for hunting and fishing in the state.”

Llano County lies in an area of the Hill Country that the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department calls “the deer factory of Texas.”

According to Davis, this is why Los Cazadores chose Buchanan Dam for its third location. The other two stores are in Pearsall and Stonewall.

The business was founded in 1986 in tandem with the World’s Largest Deer Contest, which is still a big part of the brand’s story. The Buchanan Dam store has a heavy emphasis on fishing equipment due to its proximity to the Highland Lakes.

Los Cazadores held a soft opening on Nov. 1 to get business going in time for the white-tailed deer general season, which started Nov. 4. Some parts of the store are still in development, like the gun room and a drive-through feed supply, but these will be completed in the coming weeks, Davis said. A grand opening is planned for a later date, once everything is finished, but the business is officially open.

Visit Los Cazadores from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Keep up with the company on Facebook and Instagram.

