GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Nov. 13, 2023

11/10/23 | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, Nov. 13

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

  • relocation of the Llano County historical marker from Texas 16 to the Llano County Courthouse
  • approve ratification of Llano County Hotel Occupancy Tax rules and regulations
  • accept a grant from the Department of Justice for body cameras

Llano County Commissioners Court

12:30 p.m. special meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

  • grant application of $50,000 from Friends of the Llano Red Top Jail to install wood floors on the first floor of the jail
  • grant application of $48,600 from the John L. Kuykendall Event Center and Arena for LED fixtures in the arena
  • grant application of $142,265 from the Kingsland/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center for operational costs, retail marketing analysis, welcome monument, and billboard 

Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees

6 p.m. regular meeting

Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • presentation of audit report
  • update on early college high school program
  • presentation of new innovative courses for the 2024-25 school year

Burnet CISD Board of Trustees

6 p.m. regular meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier, Burnet

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the district’s website for more information.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet

On the agenda:

  • discussion and possible action regarding the rules of decorum at meetings
  • discussion and possible action regarding funding sources for live-streaming meetings
  • granting authority to the county judge to have blanket approval to apply for any grant on behalf of Burnet County
  • update from Marble Falls Area EMS

Horseshoe Bay City Council

3 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

On the agenda:

  • swearing in of Mayor-elect Elsie Thurman and councilors-elect Jim Jones and Jeff Hosea
  • presentation by applicants to city boards, commissions, and advisory committees
  • appointment of mayor pro-tem

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

On the agenda:

  • appointment of committee and commission members
  • review and discuss a $1 million bid for emergency generators for the water treatment plant and the raw water intake
  • nomination of the late Jack King for the 2024 John Rinehart Award
  • discussion and action to authorize changes to media services utilized in city meetings

Burnet City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

On the agenda:

  • adoption of an interlocal agreement with the city of Marble Falls to provide dispatch services for fire, EMS, and police
  • direction to staff regarding the possible acquisition of the Kroeger property located at 400 N. West St.

Wednesday, Nov. 15

Lower Colorado River Authority Board of Directors

10 a.m. regular meeting

LCRA General Office Board Room, Hancock Building, 3700 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

On the agenda:

  • financial report
  • approve contracts and contract changes for 11 entities 

Thursday, Nov. 16

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

Friday, Nov. 16

Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors

9 a.m. regular meeting

PEC Headquarters Auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the PEC website for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com

