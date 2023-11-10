GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Nov. 13, 2023

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Check agendas to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, Nov. 13

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

relocation of the Llano County historical marker from Texas 16 to the Llano County Courthouse

approve ratification of Llano County Hotel Occupancy Tax rules and regulations

accept a grant from the Department of Justice for body cameras

12:30 p.m. special meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

grant application of $50,000 from Friends of the Llano Red Top Jail to install wood floors on the first floor of the jail

grant application of $48,600 from the John L. Kuykendall Event Center and Arena for LED fixtures in the arena

grant application of $142,265 from the Kingsland/Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center for operational costs, retail marketing analysis, welcome monument, and billboard

6 p.m. regular meeting

Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

presentation of audit report

update on early college high school program

presentation of new innovative courses for the 2024-25 school year

6 p.m. regular meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier, Burnet

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the district’s website for more information.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet

On the agenda:

discussion and possible action regarding the rules of decorum at meetings

discussion and possible action regarding funding sources for live-streaming meetings

granting authority to the county judge to have blanket approval to apply for any grant on behalf of Burnet County

update from Marble Falls Area EMS

3 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

On the agenda:

swearing in of Mayor-elect Elsie Thurman and councilors-elect Jim Jones and Jeff Hosea

presentation by applicants to city boards, commissions, and advisory committees

appointment of mayor pro-tem

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

On the agenda:

appointment of committee and commission members

review and discuss a $1 million bid for emergency generators for the water treatment plant and the raw water intake

nomination of the late Jack King for the 2024 John Rinehart Award

discussion and action to authorize changes to media services utilized in city meetings

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

On the agenda:

adoption of an interlocal agreement with the city of Marble Falls to provide dispatch services for fire, EMS, and police

direction to staff regarding the possible acquisition of the Kroeger property located at 400 N. West St.

Wednesday, Nov. 15

10 a.m. regular meeting

LCRA General Office Board Room, Hancock Building, 3700 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

On the agenda:

financial report

approve contracts and contract changes for 11 entities

Thursday, Nov. 16

6 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

Friday, Nov. 16

9 a.m. regular meeting

PEC Headquarters Auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the PEC website for more information.

editor@thepicayune.com

