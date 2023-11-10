Burnet County Jail bookings for Nov. 3-9, 2023

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Nov. 3-9, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Yesenia C. Carruthers, 36, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 3 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Kinsey Lynn Cossey, 39, of Meadowlakes was arrested Nov. 3 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): SRA-possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear-driving while intoxicated, failure to control speed.

Jennifer Lynn Frederick, 45, of Pflugerville was arrested Nov. 3 by BPD: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Matthew Joe Guzman, 28, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 3 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated.

Gustavo Santiago Longoria, 27, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 3 by BCSO: surety surrender-interfering with an emergency request for assistance.

Elizabeth Ojeda Molina, 55, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 3 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): capias pro fine-failure to provide proof of financial responsibility, capias pro fine-violation of a promise to appear, capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid, capias pro fine-speeding. Released Nov. 4 on $1,500 bond.

Dana Michele Vilchis, 61, of Meadowlakes was arrested Nov. 3 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance.

Sharon Saren White, 42, of Cedar Park was arrested Nov. 3 by BCSO: failure to appear-failure to identify as a fugitive, failure to appear-possession/use (inhale/ingest) volatile chemical.

Dave Mikyle Culver, 35, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 4 by MFPD: driving while license is invalid. Released Nov. 5 on $1,500 bond.

Luis Angel Diaz, 35, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Nov. 4 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): failure to appear-theft of property. Released Nov. 5 on $15,000 bond.

Natasha Merie Gomez, 19, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 4 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Omar Hernandez-Gonzalez, 28, of Johnson City was arrested Nov. 4 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): surety surrender-driving while intoxicated.

Omar Hernandez-Gonzalez, 28, of Johnson City was arrested Nov. 4 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer.

Kara Michelle Kiser, 23, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 4 by BCSO: driving while license is invalid. Released Nov. 5 on $1,500 bond.

Luke Allen Mortenson, 33, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 4 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Carlos Andres Rios, 27, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 4 by MFPD: failure to driving in a single lane, driving while license is invalid, failure to appear, failure to stop at a designated point, driving while license is invalid, displaying expired license plates. Released Nov. 6 on $7,000 in bonds.

Manuel De Paz-Jaimes, 35, was arrested Nov. 5 by ICE: detainer. Released Nov. 6 to ICE.

Kenya Rashad Hanneman, 22, of Belton was arrested Nov. 5 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance. Released Nov. 6 on personal recognizance.

Luis Jaime-Hernandez, 23, was arrested Nov. 5 by ICE: detainer. Released Nov. 6 to ICE.

Jose Llanso-Varona, 48, of Austin was arrested Nov. 5 by ICE: detainer. Released Nov. 6 to ICE.

Byron Joseph McGrough, 40, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 5 by BCSO: motion to revoke-burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault.

Elder Portillo-Vigil, 35, was arrested Nov. 5 by ICE: detainer. Released Nov. 6 to ICE.

Allan Rodriguez, 35, was arrested Nov. 5 by ICE: detainer. Released Nov. 6 to ICE.

Baudilio Rojas-Ortega, 56, was arrested Nov. 5 by ICE: detainer. Released Nov. 6 to ICE.

Jazmine Sanchez-Romero, 22, of Pflugerville was arrested Nov. 5 by BCSO: bond revocation-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. Released same day on $100,000 bond.

Dennis Shay Sisk, 29, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 5 by BPD: city ordinance violation, public intoxication. Released same day on $1,000 in bonds.

Cody Lane Garcia, 27, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested Nov. 6 by BCSO: theft of property. Released Nov. 7 on $15,000 bond.

Melanie Ann Kalbaugh, 44, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 6 by BCSO: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance.

Keith Allen Kunkle, 23, of Austin was arrested Nov. 6 by BCSO: false drug test-falsification device. Released Nov. 7 on personal recognizance.

Craig Elliott McNeese Jr., 46, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 6 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated.

Aleksander Michaelwicz, 24, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 6 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released Nov. 7 on $5,000 bond.

Michael Joseph Morey, 37, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 6 by GSPD: criminal trespass. Released Nov. 8 on $2,500 bond.

Hisidoro Ramon Jr., 54, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 6 by MFPD: driving while license is invalid, expired license plate/registration. Released Nov. 7 on $500 in bonds.

Matthew Christopher Schworm, 31, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 6 by BCSO: insufficient bond-cruelty to non-livestock animal. Released same day on $10,000 bond.

Dana Michele Vilchis, 61, of Meadowlakes was arrested Nov. 6 by BCSO: assault against an elderly/disabled person.

Kleverson Arriolla-David, 18, of San Marcos was arrested Nov. 7 by BCSO: failure to appear-failure to identify-giving false/fictitious information. Released Nov. 8 on $12,000 in bonds.

Andrew Joseph Brown, 27, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 7 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): driving while license is invalid. Released Nov. 8 on $1,500 bond.

Jennifer Irene Eckles, 43, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 7 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Bryan Louis Fogleman, 43, of Elizabeth, Louisiana, was arrested Nov. 7 by MFPD: assault on a family/household member.

Monica Marie Marez, 51, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Nov. 7 by MFPD: capias pro fine-open container-driver, capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia, capias pro fine-failure to appear. Released Nov. 8 after paying a fine.

Meagan Leigh Nejtek, 30, of Briggs was arrested Nov. 7 by BCSO: securing execution of document by deception.

Jerry Lee Watts, 49, of Killeen was arrested Nov. 7 by BPD: possession of marijuana. Released Nov. 8 on $1,500 bond.

Cody Rahe White, 41, of Johnson City was arrested Nov. 7 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): bench warrant.

Arliss James Williamson Jr., 40, of Copperas Cove was arrested Nov. 7 by BCSO: motion to revoke-possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear-bail jumping/failure to appear.

Dalton Carter Brown, 20, was arrested Nov. 8 by BTPD: criminal mischief, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Released Nov. 9 on $27,500 in bonds.

Brandy Jo Conley, 40, of Tow was arrested Nov. 8 by GSPD: possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Seth Ashten Harbin, 34, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 8 by GSPD: tampering with identification numbers on personal property, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Trevon Harrison, 29, of Killeen was arrested Nov. 8 by BCSO: commitment-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance (2 counts), commitment-bail jumping/failure to appear.

Kyle Everett Kaine, 37, of Round Rock was arrested Nov. 8 by BCSO: failure to appear-unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Alexandro Medina, 22, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 8 by DPS: bond revocation-driving while intoxicated (2 counts). Released same day on $22,000 in bonds.

Micah James Wagner, 28, of Katy was arrested Nov. 8 by BCSO: commitment-injury to a child/elderly/disabled person, commitment-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Jeffery Dale Weems, 41, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 8 by BPD: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear-bail jumping/failure to appear.

Travis Whitten Christian, 28, of Llano was arrested Nov. 9 by BCSO: harassment of a public servant (2 counts).

Mark Stacy Dean, 37, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 9 by BCSO: credit/debit card abuse (2 counts).

Christopher Jordan Galvan, 26, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 9 by BCSO: motion to adjudicate-possession of a controlled substance.

Seth Ashten Harbin, 34, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 9 by LCSO: failure to appear-possession of a controlled substance.

Kyle Everett Kaine, 37, of Round Rock was arrested Nov. 9 by BCSO: insufficient bond-aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Keith David Maynard, 40, of Llano was arrested Nov. 9 by BCSO: bail jumping/failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance.

Mary Evlyn Obanan, 26, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 9 by BCSO: bail jumping/failure to appear.

Samantha Soto-Franco, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 9 by MFPD: motion to adjudicate guilt-criminal trespass.

Brian James Youngquist, 67, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 9 by BCSO: possession of child pornography (20 counts).

