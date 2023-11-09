Picayune-KBEY food drive collects thousands of pounds, dollars
The 12th annual Picayune-KBEY Food Drive on Wednesday, Nov. 8, collected over 6,000 pounds of food and more than $8,000 to benefit food pantries in Marble Falls and Burnet.
KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune Operations Manager Ben Shields held a mobile broadcast at the Marble Falls Fire Station, while morning show host Mac McClennahan was at the Burnet Fire Station. The drive ran from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“I left the food drive with a warm and fuzzy feeling,” Shields said. “It reaffirms what a generous community we serve.”
Donations at the Marble Falls site went to The Helping Center of Marble Falls, while cans and cash collected in Burnet were sent to LACare.
“When we host our food drive, our listeners and readers always step up and help our fellow neighbors put food on the table,” Shields said.
The drive wouldn’t have been possible without Marble Falls Fire Rescue and the Burnet Fire Department graciously allowing The Picayune and KBEY staff to use their facilities and first responders helping to unload the thousands of pounds of canned goods.
“We are so grateful for them opening up their doors and letting us hang out the entire day,” Shields said. “The firefighters are always eager to open car doors and unload the donations. They are vital to the success of our food drive.”
A record number of sponsorships from area businesses also bolstered the success of the drive.
“This year, we had more sponsors than ever,” Victory Media Publisher Mandi Goldsmith said.
Victory Media is the parent company of KBEY, The Picayune Magazine, DailyTrib.com, 101 Fun Things to do in the Highland Lakes magazine, and 101HighlandLakes.com.
“They helped send out the call for donations benefiting LACare and The Helping Center, and the community responded,” Goldsmith continued. “We are grateful for their sponsorship.”
