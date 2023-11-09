Locals Love Us 2024 voting underway

Voting in the 2024 Locals Love Us awards is underway. Cast your online ballot for your favorite business, service, eatery, organization, event, and people from now through Nov. 30. Vote early, vote often — everyone is allowed one ballot a day every day in November.

“This is a great opportunity to say thank you to your favorite places to shop, eat, and drink,” said Victory Media Publisher Mandi Goldsmith. “If you experienced great customer service somewhere, or have a favorite teacher, cast a vote for them. Show the people who work in the Highland Lakes you care.”

Locals Love Us is sponsored by The Picayune Magazine, 101HighlandLakes.com, and KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune, all under the Victory Media umbrella along with DailyTrib.com. Votes are tallied in December; winners are notified and given their awards in January 2024.

The results will be published in magazine format in February 2024.

“The Locals Love Us publication showcases the best the Highland Lakes has to offer, and visitors use it,” Goldsmith said. “When you travel, don’t you wish you knew which pizza, seafood restaurant, Mexican food, or gift shops the locals think of as the best? It’s a great boost to our community.”

Cast your ballot on the Locals Love Us webpage at 101HighlandLakes.com/best. You’ll find the lists of winners from previous years and you can come back each day in November to vote.

Share the ballot on your own social media accounts so others can join you in saying “thank you!” to the organizations, teachers, coaches, volunteers, city workers, first responders, and businesses that make the Highland Lakes an amazing place to live and visit.

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.