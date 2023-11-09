Filing begins Nov. 11 for 2024 March primaries

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Candidates can begin filing for the March 5, 2024, primary elections on Saturday, Nov. 11. Filing ends at 6 p.m. Dec. 11.

Those running for office, whether incumbent or challenger, must file an application for a place on their party’s ballot and pay a filing fee or turn in a petition to the appropriate party chair in their county.

Not all candidates have made their intentions known, including incumbents, who are listed after each position. This is what is public as of Thursday, Nov. 9.

BURNET COUNTY

Positions on the Burnet County ballot are:

U.S. representative (incumbent John Carter)

State representative (incumbent Ellen Troxclair)

33rd District Court judge (incumbent J. Allan Garrett)

424th and 33rd district attorney (incumbent Wiley B. “Sonny” McAfee)

County attorney (incumbent Eddie Arredondo)

County sheriff (incumbent Calvin Boyd)

Tax assessor-collector (incumbent Sheri Frazier)

Commissioner, Precinct 1 (incumbent Jim Luther)

Commissioner, Precinct 3 (incumbent Billy Wall)

Constable, Precinct 1 (incumbent Leslie Ray)

Constable, Precinct 2 (incumbent Garry Adams)

Constable, Precinct 3 (incumbent Scott Davis)

Constable, Precinct 4 (incumbent Missy Bindseil)

As of Thursday, Nov. 9, six people have filed financial papers indicating an intent to run for the position of Precinct 3 commissioner: Caleb Carrasco, Chad Collier, Scott Davis, Joseph Rosser, Will Homer, and Cord Woerner.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Wall told DailyTrib.com on Thursday that he has not yet decided if he will file for re-election. He was first elected in 2016 and re-elected for a second term in 2020.

U.S. Rep. Carter, state Rep. Troxclair, County Attorney Arredondo, Sheriff Boyd, and Precinct 1 Commissioner Luther have all indicated they are running for re-election.

District Attorney McAfee is retiring. Attorneys Marie Primm and Perry Thomas have each announced their intent to run for the position, which covers Burnet, Llano, Blanco, and San Saba counties.

To file as a Republican candidate in Burnet County, call Republican Party Chair Kara Chasteen at 512-963-2856 to make a reservation to turn in the necessary paperwork. If candidates make a reservation on the first day of filing, she will meet them between 2-4 p.m. at the Burnet County AgriLife Building, 607 N. Vanderveer St. in Burnet.

Candidates for the Democratic primary should contact Democratic Party Chair Susan O’Brien at 832-722-6407 or smobrien2013@gmail.com. Applications may be mailed to O’Brien at 1625 CR 200B, Burnet, TX 78611.

Libertarian Party candidates in Burnet County can check the party’s Facebook page for more information.

LLANO COUNTY

Positions on the Llano County ballot are:

U.S. representative (incumbent August Pfluger)

State representative (incumbent Andrew Murr)

424th and 33rd district attorney (incumbent Wiley B. “Sonny” McAfee)

County attorney (incumbent Dwain Rogers)

Sheriff (Bill Blackburn)

County clerk (incumbent Cecilia McClintock)

Tax assessor-collector (incumbent Kris Fogelberg)

Commissioner, Precinct 1 (incumbent Peter R. Jones)

Commissioner, Precinct 3 (incumbent Mike Sandoval)

Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1 (vacant)

Constable, Precinct 1 (incumbent Gary Silver)

Constable, Precinct 2 (incumbent Richard Harris)

Constable, Precinct 3 (incumbent Bill Edwards)

Constable, Precinct 4 (incumbent Joe Simpson Jr.)

Sheriff Bill Blackburn recently announced he is not seeking re-election. He endorsed Marquis Cantu, who recently resigned as Llano County Precinct 1 justice of the peace to campaign for sheriff.

Seeking re-election based on campaign finance forms are Precinct 1 Commissioner Jones, Tax Assessor-Collector Fogelberg, County Attorney Rogers, County Clerk McClintock, Precinct 2 Constable Harris, and Precinct 1 Constable Silver.

Brent Richards filed a campaign finance report for Precinct 3 commissioner. Suzanne Wesson and Michael Scoggins each filed an intent to run for Precinct 4 constable. Maria Silver filed and is expected to run for Precinct 1 justice of the peace.

To file for a place on the Republican primary ballot in Llano County, contact Republican Party Chair Becci Mears at 512-234-0780 or becci.mears.llanogop@gmail.com.

Candidates for the Democratic primary in Llano County should mail applications to Democratic Party Chair Richard Day at 702 Sky Lane, Horseshoe Bay, TX 78657.

Libertarian Party candidates should contact Joe Burnes at 512-755-2090 or llano@jptexas.org.

County and precinct chairs in each county also will be on the Republican and Democratic primary ballots.

Primary filing applications, which can be used for any party, are available on the Texas Secretary of State’s website.

