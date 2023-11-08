BCISD trustees appoint Katy Duke to board, discuss superintendent search

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Katy Duke was appointed to the Place 5 vacancy on the Burnet Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees during a special meeting on Monday, Nov. 6. She replaces the late Andy Feild, who served 26 years on the board, 18 of those years as president. He died Sept. 19.

Duke will be sworn in at the next regular board meeting, which is 6 p.m. Nov. 13 in the board room at 208 E. Brier St. in Burnet. She is a Realtor with GEC Real Estate in Bertram.

Trustees also met Monday in executive session to discuss replacing retiring Superintendent Keith McBurnett. They announced in open meeting the creation of a webpage where the public can find updated information on the search process.

Dr. Sherri Bays was selected to serve as superintendent search consultant. She is a field service agent for the Region 20 Education Service Center and retired as superintendent of Floresville ISD in 2021.

“The role of the search consultant is to facilitate and assist the Board in managing the search (i.e. organize applications, conduct background checks on applicants, facilitate the Board’s review of applications, set up interviews, etc.),” BCISD board President Earl Foster wrote in a media statement. “The Board will see all applications submitted and will be solely responsible for making the choice of who to interview and ultimately who to hire as superintendent.”

Trustees approved details of the search process, including the timeline, a job posting profile, the process for community and staff input, and the type of background check to be conducted on candidates.

