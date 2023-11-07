Veterans Day events, closures and history

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Veterans Day is Saturday, Nov. 11, and several groups and businesses are holding events in celebration. Many government offices and banks will be closed on Friday in observance of the federal holiday.

COMMUNITY EVENTS

Friday-Sunday, Nov. 10-12

Buddy Poppy Giveaway

Marble Falls VFW Post 10376 members will distribute free poppies at tables set up at the following locations. Donations are appreciated. Proceeds go toward the post’s Veterans Relief Fund.

Blue Bonnet Cafe, 211 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls

Walmart, 2700 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls

Tractor Supply, 1507 U.S. 281 in Marble Falls

Ace Hardware, 2607 RR 1431 in Kingsland

8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11

Veterans Day pancake breakfast

1402 Buchanan Drive in Burnet

Highland Lakes VFW Post 6974 hosts a free breakfast for veterans and their families. The meal consists of pancakes, eggs, sausage, bacon, coffee, and juice. Service starts at 8 a.m. and continues until the food runs out.

11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 11

2001 Broadway in Marble Falls

The Falls on the Colorado Museum and Marble Falls Rotary Club join together to honor local veterans. The event, which takes place at the museum, features the Rev. George Perry of St. Frederick Baptist Church, museum docent and board member Ron Nicholas, singer-songwriter John Arthur Martinez, and the Color Guard from Marble Falls VFW Post 10376. Rotary Club member Lorinda Peters will play bagpipes.

1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11

Barbecue brisket fundraiser

1001 Veterans Drive in Marble Falls

Marble Falls VFW Post 10376 will sell brisket plates for $15 each to raise money for veteran relief efforts.

4:30-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11

Sunset paddle on Inks Lake

3630 Park Road 4 West

Veterans and one family member can sign up for a group paddle at Inks Lake State Park hosted by park volunteers.

BUSINESS CELEBRATIONS

4-9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10

2-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11

105 E. Main St. in Llano

Veterans and active duty U.S. military service members get 50 percent discounts on all drinks and merchandise at Llano Beer Company on Friday and Saturday.

1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11

101 CR 409 in Spicewood

Swing by Iron Wolf Distillery for a Veterans Day celebration filled with music, food, drinks, and fun. Tickets are $30 at the door and $20 online.

VETERANS DAY CLOSURES

All municipal governments in Burnet and Llano counties, except for Bertram city offices, will be closed on Friday, Nov. 10, in observance of Veterans Day. Burnet and Llano county government offices also will be closed.

Banks and post offices will be closed on Saturday, Nov. 11.

The Marble Falls Independent School District, Burnet Consolidated ISD, and Llano ISD will hold classes on Friday.

HISTORY

Veterans Day became a nationally recognized holiday in 1954, but its history dates to 1918 with the conclusion of World War I.

Armistice Day, as it was originally known, recognized the official end to WWI, which was at 11 a.m. Nov. 11, 1918. Ceremonies were held across the United States and Europe to honor those who lost their lives in the war. It became a national holiday in 1938.

World War I was widely hoped to be “the war to end all wars,” but this was not meant to be. Just a year after Armistice Day became a national holiday, World War II broke out in Europe.

In 1947, Raymond Weeks, a WWII veteran from Alabama, organized a National Veterans Day, kicking off the idea of a national celebration of American veterans rather than the International Armistice Day.

Veterans Day became an official national holiday in 1954. In 1968, a federal law moved the holiday to the fourth Monday in October. It was changed back to Nov. 11 in 1978 to retain its original purpose. Many countries still celebrate Armistice Day.

dakota@thepicayune.com

