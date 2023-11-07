LBJ national park gets ready for Texas White House project

The National Park Service, Friends of LBJ National Historical Park, and KOMAN Sustainable Solutions LLC representatives gathered Nov. 1 to break ground on the Texas White House rehabilitation project. Special guests and speakers included Jewel Malechek Scott (front, second from left in red coat), former secretary to President Johnson; Larry Klein (behind Scott's right shoulder), son of Lawrence Klein, President Johnson's ranch handyman; and Aaron Roth (front, sixth from right), NPS associate regional director for Facilities and Lands. NPS photo by Douglas Smit

The Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park in Stonewall welcomed Johnson family members, NPS leaders, and park supporters on Nov. 1 to a groundbreaking ceremony for the highly anticipated Texas White House rehabilitation project. Work will begin in January 2024 and the building, which has been closed since 2018, will reopen in late 2025, according to an NPS media release.

The $11.4 million project will address structural and mold issues at the park attraction, which was where President Johnson, a Texas Hill Country native, did his national business while at home.

The project is being funded by the Great American Outdoors Act. KOMAN Sustainable Solutions LLC was awarded the base contract on Sept. 26.

Aaron Roth, NPS associate regional director for Facilities and Land, spoke during the Nov. 1 ceremony.

“The name of the fund in the Great American Outdoors Act is the Legacy Restoration Fund. That is a fitting name to be talking about here,” he said. “We’re here in the shadow of a huge legacy — the Johnson family giving us this place for the American people, for everyone to enjoy. What excites me about this project is that legacy restoration. This is an opportunity for us to bring back something we lost.”

Over the five years since its closure, LBJ National Historical Park officials have overseen environmental and structural investigations, mold remediation, conservation of historical artifacts, a year-and-a-half-long design process, and a value analysis to confirm the optimal solutions for rehab. The park has coordinated with the Texas Historical Commission to ensure compliance with historical regulatory requirements.

FUNDING

Congress passed the Great American Outdoors Act in 2020 as part of a concerted effort to address the large maintenance backlog at national parks. Supported by revenue from energy development, the act’s Legacy Restoration Fund offers up to $1.3 billion per year for five years to make significant enhancements to national parks to ensure preservation and provide opportunities for recreation, education, and enjoyment for current and future visitors.

LBJ NATIONAL HISTORICAL PARK

Established in 1969, Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park preserves the historic structures and Texas Hill Country landscapes linked to the ancestry, life, and legacy of President Johnson and lets visitors experience the places that shaped his personality, character, and political philosophy. Go to NPS.gov/LYJO for more information.

