Chicken-fried steak fundraiser for Phoenix Center Nov. 8

11/07/23 | DailyTrib.com

Support children in need of mental health services during the Phoenix Center’s annual Comfort Food 4 Kids fundraiser from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, at River City Grille, 700 First St. in Marble Falls. Proceeds from the $10 chicken-fried steak dinners go to support the nonprofit center.

The meal includes a chicken-fried steak with gravy, green beans, mashed potatoes, and homemade roll. Guests may dine in or take their orders to go.

Comfort Food 4 Kids tickets can be purchased online. You may also donate plates to area first responders or families in need.

The Horseshoe Bay-based Phoenix Center offers hope, health, and healing to children and their families through mental healthcare and trauma-informed therapy. Learn more at phoenixtx.org.

