Chicken-fried steak fundraiser for Phoenix Center Nov. 8

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Support children in need of mental health services during the Phoenix Center’s annual Comfort Food 4 Kids fundraiser from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, at River City Grille, 700 First St. in Marble Falls. Proceeds from the $10 chicken-fried steak dinners go to support the nonprofit center.

The meal includes a chicken-fried steak with gravy, green beans, mashed potatoes, and homemade roll. Guests may dine in or take their orders to go.

Comfort Food 4 Kids tickets can be purchased online. You may also donate plates to area first responders or families in need.

The Horseshoe Bay-based Phoenix Center offers hope, health, and healing to children and their families through mental healthcare and trauma-informed therapy. Learn more at phoenixtx.org.

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.