Learn about municipal court’s role Nov. 8

The public is invited to an open house with Horseshoe Bay Municipal Court Judge Kevin R. Madison and staff to learn about the court's role and functions. Staff/courtesy photos

The city of Horseshoe Bay is celebrating Municipal Courts Week with an open house at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, inside Council Chambers at City Hall, 1 Community Drive.

Horseshoe Bay Municipal Court Judge Kevin R. Madison and staff will visit with attendees and answer questions about the role of the municipal court. Guests will receive free bike helmets and information on public safety.

“We are excited to open our doors and connect with the community during Municipal Court(s) Week,” said Horseshoe Bay Municipal Court Administrator Beth Kuentz in a media release. “It’s a unique opportunity for our residents to learn more about the vital role our municipal court plays in ensuring justice and upholding the rule of law in our city.”

Municipal Courts Week, celebrated across the state of Texas from Nov. 6-10, 2023, aims to bolster collaboration with the community, promote transparent processes, and safeguard equitable access to justice.

“We look forward to engaging with our residents, addressing their questions, and fostering a sense of transparency and trust,” Kuentz said.

For more information about the event, call Kuentz at 830-598-9975.

editor@thepicayune.com

