Election Day: What’s on the ballot and where to vote

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7, and polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All voters will decide on 14 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution. Local issues and races include a sales tax in Kingsland, a bond in Meadowlakes, a mayor in Horseshoe Bay, and council seats in Horseshoe Bay and Meadowlakes.

Here’s what you’re voting on and where:

HORSESHOE BAY

Horseshoe Bay residents will elect a new mayor on Tuesday. Newcomer Donald Beeman is facing off against Mayor Pro-tem Elsie Thurman in a race that has grown heated in recent months. The trouble began with anonymous mailers to residents disparaging Beeman and distributed flyers from a mysterious political action committee that further discredited him. Beeman and others on the Horseshoe Bay Property Owners’ Association Board of Directors were banned from using Horseshoe Bay Resort amenities, and resort owner Jordan Jaffe filed a civil suit against Beeman and the POA.

Also on the ballot are three candidates running for two seats on the Horseshoe Bay City Council: incumbents Frank Hosea and Jeff Jones and challenger Larry Morgan. The top two vote-getters will be seated.

MEADOWLAKES

Meadowlakes residents will decide on Proposition A, a $7.5 million bond to renovate the city’s golf course and related facilities as well as improve city utilities.

BURNET COUNTY ESD NO. 3

Burnet County residents within Emergency Services District No. 3 will vote on a 2-percent sales tax to fund fire control in the area. The district encompasses the unincorporated area of the county stretching from eastern Kingsland to Wirtz Dam Road. The sales tax would go toward providing emergency services to residents and possibly offsetting the current property tax levy.

STATE PROPOSITIONS

All Texans can weigh in on 14 constitutional propositions. A full list and brief summaries can be found here.

VOTING

Before heading to your polling site, check if you are registered to vote on the Texas Secretary of State’s My Voter Portal.

Bring any of the following forms of ID to vote on Tuesday:

Texas driver’s license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas election identification certificate issued by the DPS

Texas personal identification card issued by the DPS

Texas handgun license issued by the DPS

U.S. military ID card containing your photo

U.S. citizenship certificate containing your photo

U.S. passport (book or card)

If you do not possess any of the above documents, visit votetexas.gov to learn about how to use other forms of ID in conjunction with a reasonable impediment declaration.

BURNET COUNTY VOTING LOCATIONS

Contact the Burnet County Elections Office at 512-715-5288 or elections@burnetcountytexas.org for more information. County residents can vote at any of the following locations:

Burnet County AgriLife building, 607 N. Vandeveer St. in Burnet

Bertram Library, 170 N. Gabriel St.

Briggs Community Center, 215 Loop 308

Granite Shoals Community Center, 1208 N. Phillips Ranch Road

Texas Tech University at Highland Lakes, 806 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls

LLANO COUNTY VOTING LOCATIONS

Contact the Llano County Elections Office at 325-247-5425 for more information. County residents must vote at the designated polling location for their corresponding precinct:

Precinct 101 — Llano County AgriLife building, 1447 Texas 71 in Llano

Precinct 102/City of Horseshoe Bay — Blue Lake Community Center, 214 W. Bluebonnet Road

Precinct 108 — Sunrise Beach Community Building, 124 Sunrise Drive

Precinct 109/City of Horseshoe Bay — Horseshoe Bay Council Chambers, 1 Community Drive

Precinct 203 — East Llano County Annex, 8347 RR 1431 in Buchanan Dam

Precinct 204 — Lakeshore Library, 7346 RR 261 in Buchanan Dam

Precinct 205 — First Baptist Church of Tow, 16529 RR 2241

Precinct 307 — Kingsland Library, 125 W. Polk St.

Precinct 410 — Llano Library, 102 E. Haynie St. in Llano

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.