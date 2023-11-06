Apply for 2024 PEC Youth Tour to DC
The deadline to apply for the 2024 Youth Tour to Washington, D.C., is Jan. 4. Since 1966, the Pedernales Electric Cooperative has selected local high school students for the annual trip to the nation’s capital.
Ten students in PEC’s service area will visit D.C. from June 16-23, touring historical sites, meeting local political representatives, and learning more about local and national government. More than 1,500 students from electric cooperatives across the country participate in Youth Tour each year.
“We’re honored to provide this incredible opportunity to students across our service territory,” said Mikayla Herron, PEC Community Outreach specialist. “What we continue to hear from past participants is that the trip is life-changing, whether by opening doors and building relationships or simply by showing students what’s possible.”
To be considered, students must:
- have completed their high school sophomore, junior, or senior year by June 2024;
- have a parent or legal guardian who is a PEC member in good standing;
- be available to attend the June 16-23 trip;
- and respond to two short-answer questions and provide a current resume by 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024.
Learn more and apply at pec.coop/youth-tour. Winners will be announced in February.