Apply for 2024 PEC Youth Tour to DC

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kamball Stewart (front, second from right) of Marble Falls High School and Aedan McLennan (front, second from left) of Burnet High School participated in the 2023 Pedernales Electric Cooperative Youth Tour this past summer in Washington, D.C. PEC is taking applications for the 2024 tour through Jan. 4. Courtesy photo

The deadline to apply for the 2024 Youth Tour to Washington, D.C., is Jan. 4. Since 1966, the Pedernales Electric Cooperative has selected local high school students for the annual trip to the nation’s capital.

Ten students in PEC’s service area will visit D.C. from June 16-23, touring historical sites, meeting local political representatives, and learning more about local and national government. More than 1,500 students from electric cooperatives across the country participate in Youth Tour each year.

“We’re honored to provide this incredible opportunity to students across our service territory,” said Mikayla Herron, PEC Community Outreach specialist. “What we continue to hear from past participants is that the trip is life-changing, whether by opening doors and building relationships or simply by showing students what’s possible.”

To be considered, students must:

have completed their high school sophomore, junior, or senior year by June 2024;

have a parent or legal guardian who is a PEC member in good standing;

be available to attend the June 16-23 trip;

and respond to two short-answer questions and provide a current resume by 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024.

Learn more and apply at pec.coop/youth-tour. Winners will be announced in February.

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.