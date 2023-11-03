SUBSCRIBE NOW

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Nov. 6, 2023

11/03/23 | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Marble Falls City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • update on preparations for 2024 eclipse
  • public hearing for water and wastewater impact fee amendment
  • discussion and action regarding EDC purchase of multiple parcels of land at U.S. 281-RR 1431
  • acceptance of FEMA hazard mitigation grant for Avenue N drainage project

Highland Haven Board of Alderman

7 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

  • ballot and resolution for Burnet Central Appraisal District Board of Directors for 2024-25
  • meeting dates for December 2023 and January 2024
  • discussion and action on City Hall holiday schedule

