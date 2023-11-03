GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Nov. 6, 2023
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Tuesday, Nov. 7
Marble Falls City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- update on preparations for 2024 eclipse
- public hearing for water and wastewater impact fee amendment
- discussion and action regarding EDC purchase of multiple parcels of land at U.S. 281-RR 1431
- acceptance of FEMA hazard mitigation grant for Avenue N drainage project
Highland Haven Board of Alderman
7 p.m. regular meeting
Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven
- ballot and resolution for Burnet Central Appraisal District Board of Directors for 2024-25
- meeting dates for December 2023 and January 2024
- discussion and action on City Hall holiday schedule
