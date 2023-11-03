GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Nov. 6, 2023

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

update on preparations for 2024 eclipse

public hearing for water and wastewater impact fee amendment

discussion and action regarding EDC purchase of multiple parcels of land at U.S. 281-RR 1431

acceptance of FEMA hazard mitigation grant for Avenue N drainage project

7 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

On the agenda:

ballot and resolution for Burnet Central Appraisal District Board of Directors for 2024-25

meeting dates for December 2023 and January 2024

discussion and action on City Hall holiday schedule

