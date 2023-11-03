Coat donations needed at The Warehouse

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Volunteer Juliette Dean and Store Manager Luciana McKeown show off the handful of coats currently available at The Warehouse in Marble Falls, a distribution center for used furniture, appliances, and clothes for families in need. The Highland Lakes Crisis Network, which operates The Warehouse, is asking for donations of coats in all sizes. Staff photo by Suzanne Freeman

A late October cold front raised the demand and depleted the stock of coats at The Warehouse, a Highland Lakes Crisis Network facility that distributes used furniture, appliances, and clothes to area families in need.

“We got slammed at The Warehouse,” said HLCN Executive Director Kevin Naumann. “The whole experience was hugely eye-opening for us. There’s an immense need for warm clothing, something most of us take for granted.”

The Warehouse is down to only a dozen or so jackets as of Thursday, Nov. 2. Naumann hopes a donation push can build up inventory by Thanksgiving.

“We are trying to replenish and have stock on hand when the weather gets cold again and stays cold,” he said.

The biggest need is children’s coats and small sizes. Warm pants and shirts are also in demand.

“If you’re out shopping for your winter clothing and are willing to grab one extra pair of something and drop it by, that would be great,” Naumann said. “Or, bring in used clothes that are still in good condition.”

Coats can be dropped off at the Highland Lakes Crisis Network office at 700 Avenue T, portable No. 4, in Marble Falls from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. They can also be left at The Warehouse, 800 Industrial Blvd. in Marble Falls, but the Avenue T headquarters has more available hours. The Warehouse is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, and 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

