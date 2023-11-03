Burnet County Jail bookings for Oct. 27-Nov. 2, 2023

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 27-Nov. 2, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Briley Christopher Cornelius, 23, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 27 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance, insufficient bond-violation of bond/protective order.

Casey Michael Culpepper, 33, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 27 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance, bond revocation-criminal mischief.

Paul Garcia, 21, of Leander was arrested Oct. 27 by BCSO: insufficient bond-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, insufficient bond-burglary of a habitation. Released same day on $30,000 in bonds.

Justin Ian Mason, 27, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 27 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): driving while license is invalid. Released Oct. 28 on $1,500 bond.

Herbert Ross Moore, 64, of Jonestown was arrested Oct. 27 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

James Austin Norris, 26, of Johnson City was arrested Oct. 27 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance. Released Oct. 28 after laying out a fine.

Dennys Josue Ramirez-Lopez, 22, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 27 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released same day on $1,500 in bonds.

Gilberto Rueda-Carranza, 37, was arrested Oct. 27 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released Oct. 30 to ICE.

Megan Christine Smith, 44, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 27 by BCSO: commitment-possession of a controlled substance. Released Oct. 29 with credit for time served.

Scott Eric Smith, 45, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Oct. 27 by BCSO: commitment-indecent exposure. Released Oct. 29 with credit for time served.

Dustin Tyler Lee Caddell, 28, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 28 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): driving while intoxicated, speeding. Released same day on $2,000 in bonds.

Mariana Lorraine Martinez, 18, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 28 by MFPD: capias pro fine-no valid driver’s license, capias pro fine-speeding, public intoxication. Released Nov. 2 with credit for time served.

Christopher David Robles, 46, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 28 by BPD: silent abusive call/electronic communication to 911. Released Oct. 29 on $5,000 bond.

Nelson Aitan-Martinez, 32, was arrested Oct. 29 by ICE: detainer.

Yoandrys Corrales-Angulo, 41, of Austin was arrested Oct. 29 by ICE: detainer. Released Oct. 30 to ICE.

Fabiola Gutierrez-Diaz, 49, was arrested Oct. 29 by ICE: detainer. Released Oct. 30 to ICE.

Courtney Nicole McAllister, 34, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 29 by BPD: driving while intoxicated, driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $3,000 in bonds.

Jose Ramirez-Palma, 29, was arrested Oct. 29 by ICE: detainer. Released Oct. 30 to ICE.

Edgar Rodriguez-Almaguer, 23, was arrested Oct. 29 by ICE: detainer. Released Oct. 30 to ICE.

Richard Lee Rose II, 46, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Oct. 29 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): failure to appear, expired driver’s license, capias pro fine-expired registration, capias pro fine-failure to provide proof of financial responsibility. Released Nov. 2 on personal recognizance.

Charity Ann Sims, 43, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 29 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance.

Maria Victoria Snyder, 45, of Marble Falls was arrested Oct. 29 by BCSO: sale to minors-alcohol. Released Oct. 30 on $1,500 bond.

Freddis Vasquez-Cardona, 25, was arrested Oct. 29 by ICE: detainer. Released Oct. 30 to ICE.

Sadrac Victoria-Velasco, 34, was arrested Oct. 29 by ICE: detainer. Released Oct. 30 to ICE.

Caitlin Ariel Baalke, 32, of Copperas Cove was arrested Oct. 30 by BCSO: bond revocation-stalking.

Jefferson Cody Kent, 45, of Round Mountain was arrested Oct. 30 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance (4 counts), possession of marijuana, possession of a dangerous drug, driving while license is invalid, failure to appear. Released Oct. 31 on $68,500 in bonds.

Jesse Robert Leppert, 42, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 30 by BCSO: bond revocation-public intoxication.

Gustavo Santiago Longoria, 27, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 30 by BCSO: surety surrender-driving while intoxicated.

Denise Angelina Sims, 48, of Leander was arrested Oct. 30 by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO): bench warrant.

Christopher Carl Wells, 53, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 30 by BCSO: sex offender’s duty to register. Released Oct. 31 on $10,000 bond.

Mauricio Manuel Salazar, 21, of Burnet was arrested Oct. 31 by BPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released Nov. 1 on $2,500 bond.

Freddy Dean Trevino, 39, of Kingsland was arrested Oct. 31 by LCSO: theft of property.

Stacey Dawne Aleman, 40, of Lampasas was arrested Nov. 1 by BCSO: failure to identify as a fugitive, false alarm/report, driving while license is invalid, illegal dumping.

Cody Ray Baladez, 19, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 1 by BCSO: sexual assault. Released Nov. 2 on $75,000 bond.

Jeremy Jason Bauder, 24, of Lago Vista was arrested Nov. 1 by BCSO: insufficient bond-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Deven Wayne Elliott, 21, of Burnet was arrested Nov. 1 by BCSO: failure to appear, minor in possession of tobacco, expired registration. Released Nov. 2 on $2,000 in bonds.

Jayden Roberto Martin, 23, of Georgetown was arrested Nov. 1 by BCSO: bond revocation-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, bond revocation-aggravated robbery.

Alexandria Brooke Perez, 24, of Kingsland was arrested Nov. 1 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Julie Marie Phillips, 56, of Spring Branch was arrested Nov. 1 by BCSO: commitment-attempted burglary.

Amber Nichole Reue, 41, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 1 by MFPD: capias pro fine-failure to provide proof of financial responsibility. Released Nov. 2 after paying fine.

William Travis Yancey, 34, of Marble Falls was arrested Nov. 1 by GSPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released Nov. 2 on $15,000 bond.

Nicole Kathlee Oberschlake, 33, of Leander was arrested Nov. 2 by BCSO: criminal trespass.

Joshua Aaron Richards, 35, of Bertram was arrested Nov. 2 by BCSO: sex offender’s duty to register-life. Released same day on $20,000 bond.

Christian Adam Valdez, 27, of Granite Shoals was arrested Nov. 2 by BCSO: commitment-aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Michael Allen Volz, 52, of Brooksville, Florida, was arrested Nov. 2 by BCSO: bond revocation-driving while intoxicated.

