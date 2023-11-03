Burnet County food drive through Nov. 15

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Marble Falls Public Library patrons may drop off canned goods through Nov. 15 as part of the annual Burnet County food drive. Food donated at the library will go to The Helping Center of Marble Falls. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Drop off non-perishable food items at the Burnet County Courthouse, annexes, and libraries through Nov. 15 during the county’s annual food drive. Officials hope to restock shelves at local pantries ahead of the holidays.

“We try to find little things to do our part to help our local community,” said county Communications Clerk Connie Haines. “I look at it as we’re helping (pantries) during a time when they need it the most.”

The drive benefits The Helping Center of Marble Falls, Lakes Area Care Inc. in Burnet, and the Bertram Food Pantry.

“It’s a chance for us, county employees, to help an organization,” Haines said.

DONATION REQUESTS

Marble Falls Public Library , 101 Main St. — Thanksgiving fixings such as cranberry sauce, jelly, gravy mix, stuffing, cream of mushroom soup, cake mixes, broth, oil, and canned ham

, 101 Main St. — Thanksgiving fixings such as cranberry sauce, jelly, gravy mix, stuffing, cream of mushroom soup, cake mixes, broth, oil, and canned ham Herman Brown Free Library , 100 E. Washington St. in Burnet — Spaghetti, noodles, and cereal

, 100 E. Washington St. in Burnet — Spaghetti, noodles, and cereal Bertram Library, 170 S. Gabriel St. — Canned meat such as ham, chicken, tuna, and Vienna sausage

