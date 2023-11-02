Picayune-KBEY food drive Nov. 8

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Marble Falls firefighters unload a truck of donations dropped off at the 2022 Picayune-KBEY food drive. Kelly Oestreich (left), Bjorn Neuville, Bailee Hasenpflug, and Justin Parks had a good time for a good cause. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

The second Wednesday in November means it’s time for The Picayune Magazine-KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune food drive, now in its 12th year.

“This is an annual tradition that KBEY and The Picayune have been proud to carry out for over a decade now,” said Victory Media Publisher Mandi Goldsmith. “It’s important as a major, longtime, family-owned business in this community to give back and support each other.”

Morning show host Mac McClennahan will pitch the KBEY tent in front of the Burnet Fire Station on South Water Street (U.S. 281) from 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8. Food and money collected in Burnet benefit the LACare food pantry.

KBEY Operations Manager Ben Shields sets up a rival live broadcast at the Marble Falls Fire Rescue station, 700 Avenue N, also from 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Marble Falls donations go to The Helping Center.

Drive up to either fire station to drop off your donations, whether cans, cash, or checks.

In 2022, donations collected at the two sites totaled $9,452 and 4,965 pounds of food.

“To spend the day out and have people come by and bring food or money for these organizations in our area, it warms the heart and makes you want to dig deeper and be a part of this community,” said McClennahan after last year’s successful drive. This is his third year to man the Burnet drop-off location.

Shields has been doing the drive since the beginning.

“What impresses me the most is seeing how many people take time out of their day to go purchase items to donate or stop by and give their hard-earned money,” he said. “People in this community always take time to give back to people who might be in need.”

The food drive follows a successful Battle of the Cans, another fun rivalry conducted during the days leading up to the Burnet-Marble Falls high school football game each year. After sifting through those donations, Helping Center Executive Director Sam Pearce said the biggest need is for holiday dinner ingredients, including cranberry sauce, cream of mushroom and cream of chicken soups, gravy and cake mixes, and canned fruits. He also suggested 3-pound canned hams from those who can dig a little deeper into their pockets.

“We need small frozen turkeys, too,” he added. “Around 12 pounds each.”

Don’t worry about the turkeys sitting outside all day. Pearce said he would drive the short distance between the fire hall and The Helping Center as many times as needed.

“Let’s see how many miles we can put on the director’s car!” he said as a challenge.

LACare’s needs are a little different. Executive Director Lottie McCorkle is asking for rice, beans, canned meats, soups, and any kind of pasta.

Whatever you can afford to give, Wednesday, Nov. 8, is the day to contribute to the 12th annual Picayune-KBEY food drive.

