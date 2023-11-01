Marble Falls student-thespians present killer tea party, Dr. Seuss hijinks

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Marble Falls theater arts students are staging two productions the first weekend in November. The high school presents “Any Body for Tea” from Nov. 2-5; middle school thespians will perform “Seussical Jr.” from Nov. 3-5.

“ANY BODY FOR TEA”

A captivating, groovy, and humorous whodunnit staged in the 1960s, “Any Body For Tea” follows the story of a detective and the efforts of his eccentric neighbors to get him to attend a “killer” tea party.

The production opens at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, and continues at 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 4-5, in the school auditorium, 2101 Mustang Drive.

The all-freshman cast and crew includes Addison Dehorty as Birdie, James Lawrence as Captain Williams, Jessica Arnold as Elizabeth Ellsworth, Emme Solomon as Hildegard, Ella Shreve as Mrs. Lucy, and Hailey Flores as stage manager.

Tickets are $5 each in person or online.

“SEUSSICAL JR.”

The fantastical, colorful “Seussical Jr.” musical features stories and characters from beloved children’s author Dr. Seuss.

Performances are 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3; 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, in the middle school cafertorium, 1511 Pony Drive.

Admission is $5 for students and $10 for adults; cash or check only.

nathan@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.