Run, walk, sleepwalk for Camp Agape

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The 10th annual Camp Agape 5K run/walk/sleepwalk is Aug. 26 in Johnson Park, 230 Avenue J South in Marble Falls. Registration starts at 7 a.m. The 5K and a 1-mile walk both begin at 8 a.m. Participants can register online.

Camp Agape is a grief support program for children and families who have suffered the loss of a loved one.

“Camp Agape is a safe place that provides a fun and supportive atmosphere while fostering faith, healing, and hope for children, teens, and families through their grief journey,” Director Alaina Sivells told KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune’s Mac McClennahan during an interview.

The 5K event raises money so children can attend the organization’s summer camp for free.

“This fundraiser is our main fundraiser of the year,” Sivells said. “It’s an opportunity for people to come and support.”

Entry fees are $25 for ages 13 and older and $10 for ages 12 and younger. Race-day registration is an extra $5.

If you don’t want to run or walk, you can sign up to “sleepwalk” for $25 and receive a T-shirt in the mail.

“The sleepwalk is for those who want to support and be involved, but maybe aren’t early morning runners or walkers,” Sivells said.

A ceremony in Johnson Park after the race will honor the lives of departed loved ones.

For more information about Camp Agape or the 5K, email Jeanne Burgess at jeanne@campagapetexas.org.

nathan@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.