NEW BIZ: Llano’s Barrel House is back

The interior of The Barrel House in Llano is simple yet refined. A bison head adorns the wall behind the full bar, and eclectic crystal chandeliers dangle overhead, casting light on emerald walls. Enormous windows on the other side of the restaurant provide a view of the Llano River, Roy Inks Bridge, and downtown. Staff photo by Dakota Morrissiey

The Barrel House is open for business. The new Llano restaurant is a reincarnation of a beloved wine bar that closed down in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it has returned with vigor.

“We decided that there was some food that Llano needed: steaks, seafood, Cajun food, things that we didn’t have here. So we just decided to jump in and go for it,” said Brittany Miller Baker, who owns the business with husband Chuck..

The Bakers previously owned and operated The Barrel House on Llano’s Main Street. It was a popular wine bar and hangout that, like many restaurants and bars, didn’t make it through the pandemic.

The new location is an upscale yet approachable venue for food and drinks.

“The town, our friends, everybody gave us a lot of support,” Baker said. “I think that’s what’s made it pretty successful from the beginning. We just wanted to have food that we’d like to eat and food we thought everyone else would appreciate.”

The restaurant is located in Llano’s Railyard District at 101 E. Grayson St. Current hours are from 3-9 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays. It’s closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. The bar stays open until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Hours and menu selection are subject to change; the best way to stay in the loop is via The Barrel House Facebook page.

