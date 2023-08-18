GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Aug. 21, 2023

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, Aug. 21

9 a.m. regular meeting

District office, 225 S. Pierce St., Suite 104, Burnet

On the agenda:

show-cause hearing for city of Highland Haven

consider and possibly approve budget for 2023-24 fiscal year

consider and possibly approve 2023 proposed tax rate

determination of drought stage

6 p.m. regular meeting

Central Community Room, MFISD Central Office, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

proposed tax rate

budget reports

regular business

Tuesday, Aug. 22

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the county’s website for more information.

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

10 a.m. regular meeting

LCRA General Office Board Room, Hancock Building, 3700 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

On the agenda:

managers report

financial report

cybersecurity policy change

new contracts

editor@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.