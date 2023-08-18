GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Aug. 21, 2023
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Monday, Aug. 21
Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District Board of Directors
9 a.m. regular meeting
District office, 225 S. Pierce St., Suite 104, Burnet
- show-cause hearing for city of Highland Haven
- consider and possibly approve budget for 2023-24 fiscal year
- consider and possibly approve 2023 proposed tax rate
- determination of drought stage
Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees
6 p.m. regular meeting
Central Community Room, MFISD Central Office, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls
- proposed tax rate
- budget reports
- regular business
Tuesday, Aug. 22
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the county’s website for more information.
Burnet City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.
Wednesday, Aug. 23
Lower Colorado River Authority Board of Directors
10 a.m. regular meeting
LCRA General Office Board Room, Hancock Building, 3700 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin
- managers report
- financial report
- cybersecurity policy change
- new contracts