GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Aug. 21, 2023

08/18/23 | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, Aug. 21

Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District Board of Directors

9 a.m. regular meeting

District office, 225 S. Pierce St., Suite 104, Burnet

On the agenda:

  • show-cause hearing for city of Highland Haven
  • consider and possibly approve budget for 2023-24 fiscal year
  • consider and possibly approve 2023 proposed tax rate
  • determination of drought stage

Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees

6 p.m. regular meeting

Central Community Room, MFISD Central Office, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • proposed tax rate
  • budget reports
  • regular business

Tuesday, Aug. 22

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce St., Burnet

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the county’s website for more information.

Burnet City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

Agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

Lower Colorado River Authority Board of Directors

10 a.m. regular meeting

LCRA General Office Board Room, Hancock Building, 3700 Lake Austin Blvd, Austin

On the agenda:

  • managers report
  • financial report
  • cybersecurity policy change
  • new contracts

editor@thepicayune.com

