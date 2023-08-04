GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of Aug. 7, 2023
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Tuesday, Aug. 8
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of story’s publication. Visit the county’s website for more information.
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of story’s publication. Check the city’s website for more information.
Burnet City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of story’s publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.
Thursday, Aug. 10
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. special meeting
Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores
Agenda wasn’t available at the time of story’s publication. Check the city’s website for more information.