Burnet County Jail bookings for July 28-Aug. 3

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of July 28-Aug. 3, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

James Michael Lawrence Black, 25, of Marble Falls was arrested July 28 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): motion to revoke-burglary of a habitation, failure to appear, assault by contact-family violence, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kerry Mark Carroll, 54, of Haltom City was arrested July 28 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): theft of property.

Daniel Ray Collazo, 38, of Marble Falls was arrested July 28 by MFPD: criminal mischief.

Kristen Eileen Creighton, 30, of Kingsland was arrested July 28 by MFPD: assault-family violence. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Heidi Katherine Eubanks, 37, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 28 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): driving while intoxicated. Released July 29 on $15,000 bond.

Steven Wayne Kennedy Jr., 49, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested July 28 by MFPD: parole violation.

Lawrence Michael Kratwell, 40, of Burnet was arrested July 28 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury. Released same day on $4,000 bond.

Destin Ramon Luna, 19, of Liberty Hill was arrested July 28 by BCSO: insufficient bond-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, insufficient bond-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Michelle Deann McCracken, 45, of Spicewood was arrested July 28 by BCSO: surety surrender-possession of a dangerous drug, surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance.

Lauren Michelle Soto, 38, of Lampasas was arrested July 28 by BCSO: hindering apprehension/prosecution.

Haydin West Freeman, 24, was arrested July 29 by MFPD: criminal trespass. Released Aug. 1 on personal recognizance.

Jonathan James Watson, 41, of Burnet was arrested July 29 by BPD: public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance.

Chandana Akundi, 32, of Round Rock was arrested July 30 by GSPD: assault by contact-family violence, public intoxication. Released Aug. 3 on personal recognizance.

Juan Bautista-Simon, 23, was arrested July 30 by ICE: detainer. Released July 31 to ICE.

Jose Carballo-Aguilar, 24, was arrested July 30 by ICE: detainer. Released July 31 to ICE.

John Dalton Crabtree, 30, of Lago Vista was arrested July 30 by GSPD: assault by contact-family violence, public intoxication. Released same day on $1,000 in bonds.

Krista Lacey Kirby, 31, of Llano was arrested July 30 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): theft. Released July 31 on $1,000 bond.

Pedro Ramirez III, 19, of Marble Falls was arrested July 30 by MFPD: driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Jose Sillas-Salazar, 54, was arrested July 30 by ICE: detainer. Released July 31 to ICE.

Manuel Vasquez-Gutierrez, 42, was arrested July 30 by ICE: detainer. Released July 31 to ICE.

Brayan Vasquez-Martinez, 31, was arrested July 30 by ICE: detainer. Released July 31 to ICE.

Joseph Wale, 50, was arrested July 30 by ICE: detainer. Released July 31 to ICE.

Jonathan James Watson, 41, of Burnet was arrested July 30 by BCSO: bond revocation-criminal trespass.

Ruben Omar Campos, 30, of Austin was arrested July 31 by GSPD: motion to adjudicate guilt-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, motion to revoke-possession of a controlled substance, motion to revoke-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. Released Aug. 3 to an outside agency.

Candido Ray Delahoya, 32, of Marble Falls was arrested July 31 by BCSO: insufficient bond-driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $3,000 bond.

Joshua Morgan Dupree, 22, of Round Rock was arrested July 31 by BCSO: insufficient bond-false drug test/falsification device. Released same day on $7,000 bond.

Christian Matthew Fry, 26, of Llano was arrested July 31 by BPD: evading arrest/detention, possession of marijuana, failure to appear.

Onofre Gutierrez, 56, of Austin was arrested July 31 by BCSO: unlawful restraint, bond revocation-unlawfully carrying a weapon, bond revocation-theft of property. Released Aug. 3 to an outside agency.

Sean Britton Higginbotham, 22, of Waco was arrested July 31 by BCSO: insufficient bond-failure to identify as a fugitive. Released same day on $7,000 bond.

Paige Elizabeth Jefferies, 35, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested July 31 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released Aug. 1 on $1,500 bond.

Jackie James Johnson, 38, of Burnet was arrested July 31 by BCSO: failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to maintain financial responsibility, driving while license is invalid, wrong/fictitious/altered/obscured registration.

Spencer Craig Jowers, 44, of Comanche was arrested July 31 by BCSO: failure to maintain financial responsibility.

John Paul Luke, 42, of Burnet was arrested July 31 by BCSO: insufficient bond-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. Released Aug. 1 on $100,000 bond.

Erin Mae O’Connor, 31, of Burnet was arrested July 31 by BCSO: insufficient bond-driving while license is invalid, insufficient bond-displaying fictitious license plates. Released Aug. 1 on $6,000 in bonds.

Carlos Andres Rios, 27, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested July 31 by MFPD: failure to drive in a single lane, driving while license is invalid, failure to appear, capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid, failure to stop at a designated point, failure to appear-bond forfeiture-driving while license is invalid. Released Aug. 3 after paying a fine.

Gage Collin Stubblefield, 32, of Burnet was arrested July 31 by BCSO: insufficient bond-driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $1,000 bond.

James David Zell, 55, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested July 31 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released Aug. 1 on $500 bond.

Loralen Ambroze, 59, of Spicewood was arrested Aug. 1 by BCSO: assault. Released Aug. 2 on $500 bond.

David Ira Diamond, 39, of Spicewood was arrested Aug. 1 by BCSO: failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury, failure to appear-criminal trespass.

Gary Wayne East, 47, of Channel View was arrested Aug. 1 by BCSO: unauthorized use of a vehicle. Released Aug. 2 on $15,000 bond.

Adrian Miles Esparza, 25, of Leming was arrested Aug. 1 by BCSO: bond revocation-tamper/fabricate physical evidence. Released Aug. 3 on $5,000 bond.

Misty Dawn Frazier, 34, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 1 by BCSO: insufficient bond-theft of property. Released Aug. 2 on $8,000 in bonds.

James Nicholas Johnston, 27, of Round Rock was arrested Aug. 1 by BCSO: insufficient bond-assault causing bodily injury. Released Aug. 2 on $5,000 bond.

Melanie Ann Kalbaugh, 43, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 1 by BCSO: surety surrender-theft of property.

Phillip Kevin Kilgore, 49, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 1 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a dangerous drug. Released Aug. 3 on $5,000 bond.

Charles Thomas Oustad, 45, of Buchanan Dam was arrested Aug. 1 by GSPD: possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.

Robin Scott Sheffield, 56, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested Aug. 1 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD): assault on a family/household member. Released Aug. 3 on $10,000 bond.

Rolando Prince Solorzano, 36, of Spicewood was arrested Aug. 1 by MFPD: obstruction/retaliation, capias pro fine-expired registration, capias pro fine-expired driver’s license.

Andrew Arrey, 36, of Point Venture was arrested Aug. 2 by an outside agency: parole violation.

Avery Braun Cole, 25, of Liberty Hill was arrested Aug. 2 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released same day on $5,000 bond.

Michael Lynn Cole, 51, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 2 by BPD: driving while license is invalid.

Mildred Guzman-Alvarez, 20, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 2 by BPD: assault. Released same day on $500 bond.

Aubrey Floyd Hart Sr., 63, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 2 by BCSO: surety surrender-indecent assault.

Daniel Howard, 36, of Lampasas was arrested Aug. 2 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance, bond forfeiture-failure to appear-criminal mischief.

Victor Barrera Morones, 50, of Austin was arrested Aug. 2 by BCSO: indecency with a child-sexual contact.

Modicue Pearson, 21, of Granite Shoals was arrested Aug. 2 by BCSO: surety surrender-assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Joseph Anthony Poole Jr., 45, of Lampasas was arrested Aug. 2 by BPD: driving while intoxicated. Released Aug. 3 on $2,500 bond.

Margaret Castillo Ramirez, 69, of Marble Falls was arrested Aug. 2 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Joel James Reynolds, 35, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 2 by BCSO: surety surrender-criminal mischief.

Sarah Elizabeth Tinsley, 20, of Spicewood was arrested Aug. 2 by BPD: commitment-possession of a controlled substance.

Daniel Zepeda-Esquivel, 31, of Houston was arrested Aug. 2 by MFPD: assault of a family/household member. Released Aug. 3 on $50,000 bond.

Jose Aleman-Herrera, 65, was arrested Aug. 3 by ICE: detainer.

Armando Lopez Garcia, 46, of Llano was arrested Aug. 3 by BPD: driving while intoxicated.

James Ruben Garza, 42, of Austin was arrested Aug. 3 by BCSO: insufficient bond-driving while license is invalid.

Andrew J. Lepre, 33, of Kingsland was arrested Aug. 3 by BCSO: bond forfeiture-unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Annabeth Lynn Phillips, 23, of Bertram was arrested Aug. 3 by BCSO: insufficient bond-terroristic threat of family/household member.

Cara Limon Scofield, 57, of Burnet was arrested Aug. 3 by MFPD: driving while license is invalid.

Axel Vazquez-Miranda, 26, of Kaplan, Louisiana, was arrested Aug. 3 by MFPD: tampering with a government record, false driver’s license/ID, displaying fictitious license plate, expired driver’s license.

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.