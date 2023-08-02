Highland Lakes under red flag warnings

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Burnet and Llano counties are hot, dry, and primed to burn, which is why the National Weather Service issued red flag warnings advising residents to be wary of fire and refrain from doing any activity that could spark a blaze.

The warnings are effective from noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2; however, they could be extended if dangerous conditions persist.

Both counties have suffered through triple-digit temperatures since July 8 and are also under excessive heat warnings from the NWS.

“A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly,” explains an NWS report on current conditions in South-Central Texas. “A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Any fires that develop can spread rapidly and exhibit high resistance to control.”

The Llano County Office of Emergency Management cautioned people against mowing, cooking outdoors, dragging chains from vehicles, or doing any other activity that could cause a spark during the red flag warning.

Llano County has already been hit hard this fire season. The Moore Peak Fire ripped across 700-plus acres of ranchland near Kingsland in mid-July.

