Watch for triathletes on the roads July 30 in Marble Falls

The 2023 Marble Falls Triathlon is from 7-10 a.m. July 30. File photo

Triathletes from across the state of Texas are warming up for the 21st annual Marble Falls Triathlon, which is from 7-10 a.m. Sunday, July 30. The event starts at Lakeside Park on Buena Vista Drive and stretches as far as Sweet Berry Farm on FM 1980 before returning back to the park.

Drivers should watch for cyclists and runners on the roads Sunday morning. The Johnson Park boat ramp will be closed due to swimmers in the lake.

The Marble Falls Triathlon starts with a 1-kilometer swim followed by a 16-mile round-trip bike ride to Sweet Berry Farm and ending with a 4.4-mile run through the Pecan Valley neighborhood back to Lakeside Park.

A sprint version of the race consists of a 500-meter swim, 12-mile bike ride, and 2.2-mile run.

Athletes still waiting on packets may pick them up on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. at Holiday Inn Express, 714 Corazon Drive. Pack pickup and same-day registration is not available on the morning of the event.

