Sign up for low-cost youth soccer development program

Registration is open for the Look & Think Soccer Development Program in Granite Shoals. It begins in August and is open to all children in the Highland Lakes.

Director and head coach Manolo Custodio leads the training, which continues through May 2024 at Quarry Park, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road. Spots are available for ages 5-13.

Look & Think is an independent organization, developing soccer skills in children who typically do not have access to intensive training programs. An informational seminar is at 7 p.m. Aug. 21 in the Granite Shoals Community Center, 1208 N. Phillips Ranch Road.

Look & Think costs $10 a month as well as a one-time uniform purchase of $25. Kids are asked to train at least twice a week and commit to Saturday practices and scrimmages whenever possible. The program goes beyond the soccer pitch, offering field trips and life skills courses, too.

Call Custodio at 830-613-2390 or co-Director Ashleigh Harris at 830-385-0131 for more information or to register. You can also visit the program’s Facebook page.

