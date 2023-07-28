SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 5¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

Sign up for low-cost youth soccer development program

07/28/23 | Dakota Morrissiey

Registration is open for the Look & Think Soccer Development Program in Granite Shoals. It begins in August and is open to all children in the Highland Lakes.

Director and head coach Manolo Custodio leads the training, which continues through May 2024 at Quarry Park, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road. Spots are available for ages 5-13. 

Look & Think is an independent organization, developing soccer skills in children who typically do not have access to intensive training programs. An informational seminar is at 7 p.m. Aug. 21 in the Granite Shoals Community Center, 1208 N. Phillips Ranch Road. 

Look & Think costs $10 a month as well as a one-time uniform purchase of $25. Kids are asked to train at least twice a week and commit to Saturday practices and scrimmages whenever possible. The program goes beyond the soccer pitch, offering field trips and life skills courses, too.

Call Custodio at 830-613-2390 or co-Director Ashleigh Harris at 830-385-0131 for more information or to register. You can also visit the program’s Facebook page.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.

Tags: ,

You Might Like

Watch for triathletes on the roads July 30 in Marble Falls

07/28/23 | DailyTrib.com

Listen to Dave Rhodes on KBEY’s ‘Monday with the Mayor’

07/28/23 | Dakota Morrissiey

Llano County bans TikTok from devices; other entities to follow new law

07/27/23 | Dakota Morrissiey
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *