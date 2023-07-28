Listen to Dave Rhodes on KBEY’s ‘Monday with the Mayor’

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Marble Falls Mayor Dave Rhodes will talk about city growth and more during KBEY 103.9 FM's 'Monday with the Mayor' segment airing at 7:40 a.m. July 31. Staff photo

An interview with Marble Falls Mayor Dave Rhodes will air on KBEY 103.9 FM Radio Picayune at 7:40 a.m. Monday, July 31. Morning show host Mac McClennahan chats with Rhodes about city growth and the wastewater treatment plant project.

The occasional “Monday with the Mayor” segment will be a discussion with local mayors on important issues in their communities. You can listen to them on the radio, online, or via the free KBEY app.

Those who miss Monday’s talk with Rhodes can listen at their convenience after the interview is posted on KBEY’s website and Facebook page.

The newly elected Rhodes is a veteran City Council member, having served six, two-year terms starting in 1999. Since being elected, he has focused on Marble Falls’ need for a new wastewater treatment plant and been an advocate for more transparency from local government.

Tune in to KBEY 103.9 FM on Monday at 7:40 a.m. for the full interview and the inside scoop on Marble Falls city business.

