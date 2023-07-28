Burnet County Jail bookings for July 21-27, 2023

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of July 21-27, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Benjamin Willis Becker, 44, of Kingsland was arrested July 21 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): bond forfeiture-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, bond forfeiture-possession of a controlled substance, bond forfeiture-unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Jacqueline Benitez-Isaza, 28, of Houston was arrested July 21 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): criminal trespass. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Brittney Elisa Funderbirk, 34, of Burnet was arrested July 21 by BCSO: commitment-burglary of a habitation. Released July 23 with credit for time served.

Brandy Ann Henry, 50, of Kingsland was arrested July 21 by BCSO: possession of a controlled substance.

Fernando Jaramillo-Macedo, 24, of Spicewood was arrested July 21 by BCSO: capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia, capias pro fine-failure to appear, capias pro fine-speeding (47 mph in a 35-mph zone), speeding 15 miles or more over posted limit, open container-driver, failure to appear, no valid driver’s license, no driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia. Released July 26 on personal recognizance.

Israel Geronimo Martinez, 35, of Burnet was arrested July 21 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Dennis Christopher Mitchell, 26, of Round Mountain was arrested July 21 by BCSO: insufficient bond-evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

Mason Gage Moore, 20, of Vernon was arrested July 21 by BCSO: motion to revoke-theft of property. Released July 26 to an outside agency.

Wesley Steven Oehler, 37, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 21 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released July 22 on $2,500 bond.

Shianna Clarissa Sinton, 31, of Burnet was arrested July 21 by MFPD: cruelty to non-livestock animals (8 counts). Released July 23 on $4,000 in bonds.

Melanie Suzanne Terry, 52, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested July 21 by GSPD: driving while intoxicated. Released July 22 on $25,000 bond.

Jose Santos Zamora, 62, of Burnet was arrested July 21 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released July 24 on $2,500 bond.

Enrique Zepeda, 41, of Somerset was arrested July 21 by MFPD: evading arrest/detention, parole violation, violation of a bond/protective order, assault on a family/household member.

Gillabaldo Aviles-Casas, 34, of Liberty Hill was arrested July 22 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Reba Birch, 32, of Kingsland was arrested July 22 by MFPD: criminal trespass, public intoxication. Released same day on $3,000 in bonds.

Matthew Scott Conners, 35, of Burnet was arrested July 22 by BPD: theft of a firearm, unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Ruben Jaime Florez, 32, of Pecos was arrested July 22 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): assault-family violence enhanced. Released same day on $25,000 bond.

Jose Martinez-Gonzales, 26, of Taylor was arrested July 22 by GSPD: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/firearm.

Dillon Holt Mayberry, 22, of Marble Falls was arrested July 22 by the Horseshoe Bay Police Department (HBPD): driving while intoxicated. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Codey James Savala, 27, of Devol, Oklahoma, was arrested July 22 by BCSO: unlawfully carrying a weapon, driving while intoxicated. Released July 23 on $4,000 in bonds.

Denene Marie Whittaker, 61, of Burnet was arrested July 22 by BCSO: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

David Noland Bush, 37, of Austin was arrested July 23 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver-heroin, possession of a controlled substance (7 counts).

Angel Cesar Castillo, 29, of Johnson City was arrested July 23 by BPD: failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to appear. Released July 24 on $1,000 in bonds.

Rodolfo Cruz-Jaramillo, 26, was arrested July 23 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released July 24 to ICE.

Alvarado Cruz-Lopez, 21, was arrested July 23 by ICE: detainer. Released July 24 to ICE.

Luis Angel Diaz, 35, of Marble Falls was arrested July 23 by MFPD: theft of property from an elderly individual, theft of property-enhanced, failure to report change of address/name on license, failure to appear, capias pro fine-violation of ordinance-animal at large. Released July 25 on $21,500 in bonds.

Jeremias Diaz-Sanchez, 27, was arrested July 23 by ICE: detainer. Released July 24 to ICE.

Ryan Michael Green, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested July 23 by BCSO: abandoning/endangering a child-criminal neglect, assault-family violence. Released same day on $10,500 in bonds.

Hugo Peinado-Valenzuela, 62, was arrested July 23 by ICE: detainer. Released July 24 to ICE.

Javier Reyes-Valdez, 47, was arrested July 23 by ICE: detainer. Released July 24 to ICE.

Miguel Angel Rios-Sanchez, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 23 by GSPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Miguel Angel Rios-Sanchez, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 23 by ICE: detainer.

Marcos Sanchez-Rodriguez, 41, was arrested July 23 by ICE: detainer. Released July 24 to ICE.

Donier Sosa-Robledo, 25, of Round Mountain was arrested July 23 by ICE: detainer. Released July 24 to ICE.

Colt Frank Toleman, 41, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 23 by GSPD: possession of a controlled substance (3 counts). Released July 24 on $50,000 in bonds.

Robert Ulloa-Izquieredo, 26, was arrested July 23 by ICE: detainer. Released July 24 to ICE.

Juan Manuel Vela, 51, of Kingsville was arrested July 23 by BPD: terroristic threat against a peace officer, public intoxication. Released same day on $15,500 in bonds.

James Cleveland Bragg Jr., 64, of Milam was arrested July 24 by BCSO: failure to appear-manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, failure to appear-unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Melissa Koren Burrows, 39, of Burnet was arrested July 24 by BCSO: insufficient bond-criminal mischief.

Joseph Bryant Gebhard, 24, of Burnet was arrested July 24 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance.

John Michael Hayes, 24, was arrested July 24 by GSPD: assault on a pregnant person (2 counts), failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury, failure to appear-criminal mischief.

Dustin Ray Horrocks, 37, of Burnet was arrested July 24 by BCSO: SRA-assault on family/household member. Released same day on $15,000 bond.

Israel Geronimo Martinez, 35, of Burnet was arrested July 24 by BCSO: capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid, change in ownership interest.

Michael Anthony Mattern, 22, of Buchanan Dam was arrested July 24 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance.

John Jamyz Melton, 32, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 24 by BCSO: insufficient bond-resisting arrest/search/transport, insufficient bond-accident involving damage to a vehicle, insufficient bond-driving while intoxicated, insufficient bond-failure to identify as a fugitive, insufficient bond-resisting arrest/search/transport.

Dennis Christopher Mitchell, 26, of Round Mountain was arrested July 24 by BCSO: surety surrender-possession of a controlled substance.

Juan Carlos Perez Sosa, 34, of Kingsland was arrested July 24 by BTPD: no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility.

Chasatiy Renee Traugott, 23, was arrested July 24 by GSPD: failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury.

Lezairerick Deon Bates, 30, of Austin was arrested July 25 by BPD: unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana, driving while license is invalid.

Melissa Koren Burrows, 39, of Burnet was arrested July 25 by BCSO: bond revocation-aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Lee Michael Carter, 51, of Bertram was arrested July 25 by BCSO: criminal trespass. Released July 26 on $130,000 in bonds.

William R.L. Eady, 22, of Cedar Creek was arrested July 25 by BCSO: theft of property.

James Nesley Gallagher, 56, of Bertram was arrested July 25 by BTPD: public intoxication. Released July 26 on personal recognizance.

Antonio Lozano, 47, of El Paso was arrested July 25 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated.

Michael Anthony Mattern, 22, of Buchanan Dam was arrested July 25 by BCSO: speeding, violation of a promise to appear.

Ramiro Anthony Montemayor, 35, of Burnet was arrested July 25 by BPD: possession of a controlled substance, capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia. Released July 27 on $500 bond.

Juan Carlos Perez-Sosa, 34, of Kingsland was arrested July 25 by ICE: detainer. Released July 26 to ICE.

Christopher Cody Simons, 32, of Bertram was arrested July 25 by BPD: public intoxication. Released July 26 on personal recognizance.

Loralen Ambroze, 69, of Spicewood was arrested July 26 by BCSO: driving while intoxicated. Released July 27 on $15,000 bond.

Andrew Arrey, 36, of Point Venture was arrested July 26 by BCSO: unlawfully carrying a weapon with a felony conviction.

Valerie Nohelani Borland, 39, of Round Rock was arrested July 26 by BPD: capias pro fine-running a stop sign, capias pro fine-failure to show proof of financial responsibility, capias pro fine-expired driver’s license. Released same day with credit for time served.

Sean Lewis Cravens, 36, of Marble Falls was arrested July 26 by BCSO: possession of controlled substance.

Adam Christopher Lee Jones, 34, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was arrested July 26 by GSPD: possession of a controlled substance. Released July 27 on $15,000 bond.

Samantha Mackenzie Kessinger, 22, was arrested July 26 by BCSO: criminal trespass.

Treyvon D. Lewis, 20, of Copperas Cove was arrested July 26 by BCSO: criminal trespass.

Emestine Manzo, 18, of McAllen was arrested July 26 by an outside agency: Hidalgo County hold. Released July 27 to an outside agency.

Darlene D. Villalba, 34, of Killeen was arrested July 26 by DPS: accident involving damage to a vehicle. Released July 27 on $1,000 bond.

Alex Zheng, 26, of Copperas Cove was arrested July 26 by BCSO: reckless driving. Released July 27 on $1,500 bond.

Yefersson Acosta-Fugon, 24, was arrested July 27 by ICE: detainer.

Jon Paul Coleman, 43, of Spicewood was arrested July 27 by BCSO: failure to appear-assault causing bodily injury.

Casey Estes, 24, of Longview was arrested July 27 by BCSO: motion to adjudicate-possession of a controlled substance.

Charles Luke Frazier, 46, of Liberty Hill was arrested July 27 by BCSO: theft of property. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Edin Gomez-Estupinan, 22, of Austin was arrested July 27 by BTPD: violation of bond/protective order.

Sharon Saren White, 42, of Cedar Park was arrested July 27 by BCSO: failure to appear-failure to identify as a fugitive, failure to appear-possession/use of inhale/ingest volatile chemical.

