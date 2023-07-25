BCISD staff to get bigger raises

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Burnet Consolidated Independent School District held a ribbon-cutting for its newly completed student activity center on July 24. The center was part of a voter-approved, $8.9 million bond. Courtesy photo

Burnet Consolidated Independent School District employees are getting a bigger raise than expected and the district’s taxpayers a bigger cut in the tax rate.

The BCISD Board of Trustees approved a 2 percent midpoint general pay increase for teachers, librarians, and all other staff during its regular meeting on Monday, July 24. The increase is double the 1 percent increase predicted in June.

“The Board of Trustees and administration (are) committed to providing salary increases to our staff each year and have worked diligently to ensure Burnet CISD’s total compensation package is as competitive as possible,” Superintendent Keith McBurnett said in a media release.

Staff whose salary is above the pay grade maximum will receive a lump sum payment equal to the general pay increase split between their December and May paychecks, he said.

The proposed tax rate approved by the board for the 2023-24 school year is $0.9705 per $100 property valuation, which is 8.91 cents lower than last year. A new state law could lower it even more.

“The rate the board will adopt in August will include the additional property tax relief and will likely be compressed (lowered) by another 9 cents,” McBurnett said. “This will represent significant savings for homeowners, and the Legislature has promised that they will provide the loss revenue from lower tax rates to school districts.”

The board will vote on the tax rate at its next meeting on Aug. 28.

At the July 24 meeting, trustees voted to pay off $3.4 million in bonds early to save interest costs. Since 2012, the board has saved $5 million in interest payments by paying off or refinancing bonds.

“The funds used to pay off the debt early are generated from the (Interest and Sinking) portion of the tax rate and in no way impact the district’s operating budget,” McBurnett said.

IN OTHER BUSINESS

Burnet CISD might move its fiscal year to align with the school year starting July 1, 2025. Currently, the fiscal year runs from Sept. 1-Aug. 31. The change would move the fiscal year to July 1-June 30.

“That allows campuses to begin spending ‘new year money’ on July 1 instead of having to wait until September after the school year has already begun,” McBurnett said. “The transition year also increases a district’s fund balance a significant amount, which is a welcomed benefit.”

A portion of the district’s fund balance is being used this year to cover a $330,000 budget deficit for the 2023-24 year. The final budget will be presented to the Board of Trustees for approval at the Aug. 28 meeting.

