Llano County has new lessee on West Texas land that benefits schools

Llano County officials are moving forward on leasing out 17,000 acres of land that it holds in trust to support local school districts. The new lease will net local independent school districts at least $141,900, with room for additional leasing that could bring in even more money.

Llano County’s decision comes after a former lessee failed to pay their annual fee. The rancher has also failed to vacate the property, which could lead to legal action from the county.

The Llano County Commissioners Court is responsible for managing the 17,000 acres of county-owned land in Tom Green County in West Texas for the purpose of supporting independent school districts in Llano and Burnet counties.

The land was granted to Llano ISD in 1840 when Texas was still a republic. The legislature granted four leagues of land to each county. Another 50 leagues were given to set up a state university system. A league of land is equal to 4,428.4 acres of land. Ninety percent of lease funds go to LISD and 10 percent to Burnet Consolidated ISD to support students on the east side of Horseshoe Bay who attend BCISD schools. LISD is one of the few school districts in the state that has held onto its land.

Rancher Randy Mangam held the former lease, valued at $281,000, but failed to fulfill its terms and make adequate payments, leading to friction with the county in February and ultimately the termination of his lease in June.

Llano County Precinct 4 Commissioner Jerry Don Moss, who was given permission to seek out new lessees for the property, presented a nine-month contract with C&S Consulting for $206,400 to be effective until May 2024, at which point, it can be renegotiated. The lease with C&S would bring in at least $141,900 for the school districts, with the remaining value of $64,500 to be paid in-kind, such as managing and maintaining the land.

The lease is only for hunting rights, leaving room to also lease the land for grazing rights, which would net further funds for area schools.

“We’re getting $16 an acre just for the hunting,” Moss told DailyTrib.com. “When this is all said and done, it should be around $21 or $22 an acre total.”

If Moss’ estimates are correct, the new leases could come in at $350,000 to $380,000. This would be a 25-35 percent increase in funds for local schools over the former contract. Mangam was also allowed to pay for part of his lease through in-kind services — up to $80,000 worth — but he failed to perform those services. The contract was terminated and Magnum was billed $68,000 by the county.

Mangam was given until July 20 to vacate the property but has failed to do so. He could face legal action from the county if he doesn’t leave soon.

“In our contract, we can confiscate livestock or equipment if he doesn’t get them off (the property),” Moss explained. “Nobody wants to do that. I don’t want to do that, but it’s not my money and property. It’s the (school districts’) and the schools’. We’re just here to be stewards of that property for the school districts, and we’re going to do that.”

