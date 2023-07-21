Man arrested in Marble Falls after long chase via road, water and sky

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Bexar County man led three Burnet County law enforcement agencies on a lengthy chase, search, and another chase before finally being caught in Marble Falls. The pursuit, which started Thursday, July 20, and ended midday Friday, covered land, lake, and sky when officers used drones to try to locate the suspect.

The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office, Granite Shoals Police Department, and Marble Falls Police Department were all on hand to arrest Enrique Zepeda on active warrants for repeated violations of a court order involving family violence. He also had a blue warrant for a parole violation.

“His criminal history is pretty extensive,” said Granite Shoals Police Chief John Ortis.

Marble Falls police began the marathon chase late Thursday night. After being tailed by officers for some time, Zepeda wrecked his car near the U.S. 281-Texas 71 intersection. Once out of his vehicle, he evaded law enforcement, including Department of Public Safety troopers.

“They lost him,” Ortis said. “They had Burnet County, DPS, Granite Shoals, drones, everything, and couldn’t find the guy.”

On Friday, a Marble Falls patrol officer spotted Zepeda near Chili’s and River City Grille on First Street near Lake Marble Falls.

“He saw the officer and fled down behind Chili’s and River City Grille down by the waterside,” Ortis said.

The man jumped into the lake as law enforcement attempted to make contact. Police boats were called to the scene to aid officers as Zepeda refused to get out of the water. Officers were eventually able to make the arrest.

“We were able to corner him along the shoreline,” Ortis said. “With the combined effort of us, Marble Falls PD, and Burnet County, we were able to get him into custody without any injuries or anything of that nature.”

Ortis said the arrest demonstrated the strong partnerships between local law enforcement agencies.

“It takes a team to win anything,” he said. “Burnet County Sheriff’s Office, Granite Shoals Police Department, and the Marble Falls Police Department always have a great working relationship. We work together, and nobody is left out alone.”

Zepeda was transported to a local hospital to be checked for injuries. He will be brought to the Burnet County Jail in the coming days.

