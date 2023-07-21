SUBSCRIBE NOW

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of July 24, 2023

07/21/23 | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, July 24

Llano County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

  • prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning (burn ban currently in effect)
  • approve hunting lease contract on Llano County School lands in West Texas
  • approve purchase of grapple bucket for road and bridge crews using unallocated funds
  • discussion and action on a property trade with the city of Llano regarding terms and conditions for the John L. Kuykendall Center and Arena Facility
  • budget workshop

Burnet Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees

6 p.m. regular meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier, Burnet

On the agenda:

  • report on 2021 bond project
  • information and public hearing regarding revisions to the Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan
  • approval to establish proposed 2023-24 tax rate and set date for the public meeting to discuss the 2023-24 budget and proposed tax rate

Tuesday, July 25

Burnet County Commissioners Court

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet

On the agenda:

  • presentation from Joseph’s Hammer in regards to a worship center at the Ellen Halbert Unit in Burnet
  • discussion and possible action regarding the creation of a committee to review the impact of House Bill 3697 on land development in unincorporated areas of Burnet County
  • discussion and action regarding a service agreement with Spectrum Enterprise to install fiber internet at the Burnet County Jail

Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District

9 a.m. regular meeting

225 S. Pierce, Suite 104, Burnet

Agenda wasn’t available by the time of publication. Check the district’s website for more information.

Burnet City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

Agenda wasn’t available by the time of publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

Granite Shoals City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

Agenda wasn’t available by the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

