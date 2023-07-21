GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of July 24, 2023

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, July 24

9 a.m. regular meeting

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano

On the agenda:

prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning (burn ban currently in effect)

approve hunting lease contract on Llano County School lands in West Texas

approve purchase of grapple bucket for road and bridge crews using unallocated funds

discussion and action on a property trade with the city of Llano regarding terms and conditions for the John L. Kuykendall Center and Arena Facility

budget workshop

6 p.m. regular meeting

BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier, Burnet

On the agenda:

report on 2021 bond project

information and public hearing regarding revisions to the Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan

approval to establish proposed 2023-24 tax rate and set date for the public meeting to discuss the 2023-24 budget and proposed tax rate

Tuesday, July 25

9 a.m. regular meeting

Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet

On the agenda:

presentation from Joseph’s Hammer in regards to a worship center at the Ellen Halbert Unit in Burnet

discussion and possible action regarding the creation of a committee to review the impact of House Bill 3697 on land development in unincorporated areas of Burnet County

discussion and action regarding a service agreement with Spectrum Enterprise to install fiber internet at the Burnet County Jail

9 a.m. regular meeting

225 S. Pierce, Suite 104, Burnet

Agenda wasn’t available by the time of publication. Check the district’s website for more information.

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet

Agenda wasn’t available by the time of publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

6 p.m. regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals

Agenda wasn’t available by the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

