GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of July 24, 2023
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Monday, July 24
Llano County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 Courtroom, 2001 Texas 16 North, Llano
- prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning (burn ban currently in effect)
- approve hunting lease contract on Llano County School lands in West Texas
- approve purchase of grapple bucket for road and bridge crews using unallocated funds
- discussion and action on a property trade with the city of Llano regarding terms and conditions for the John L. Kuykendall Center and Arena Facility
- budget workshop
Burnet Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees
6 p.m. regular meeting
BCISD Board Room, 208 E. Brier, Burnet
- report on 2021 bond project
- information and public hearing regarding revisions to the Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan
- approval to establish proposed 2023-24 tax rate and set date for the public meeting to discuss the 2023-24 budget and proposed tax rate
Tuesday, July 25
Burnet County Commissioners Court
9 a.m. regular meeting
Second-floor courtroom, Burnet County Courthouse, 220 S. Pierce, Burnet
- presentation from Joseph’s Hammer in regards to a worship center at the Ellen Halbert Unit in Burnet
- discussion and possible action regarding the creation of a committee to review the impact of House Bill 3697 on land development in unincorporated areas of Burnet County
- discussion and action regarding a service agreement with Spectrum Enterprise to install fiber internet at the Burnet County Jail
Central Texas Groundwater Conservation District
9 a.m. regular meeting
225 S. Pierce, Suite 104, Burnet
Agenda wasn’t available by the time of publication. Check the district’s website for more information.
Burnet City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, 2402 S. Water St. (U.S. 281), Burnet
Agenda wasn’t available by the time of publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.
Granite Shoals City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road, Granite Shoals
Agenda wasn’t available by the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.