Burnet County Jail bookings for July 14-20, 2023

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of July 14-20, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Cory Hudson Cole, 30, of Johnson City was arrested July 14 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): commitment-possession of a controlled substance. Released July 16 with credit for time served.

Patrick Noel Lane Doyle, 18, of Llano was arrested July 14 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): conspiracy to commit burglary.

Ezekiel Harrod, 21, of Burnet was arrested July 14 by BCSO: aggravated sexual assault of a child. Released same day on personal recognizance.

Joshua James Heflin, 48, of Marble Falls was arrested July 14 by the Burnet Police Department (BPD): bail jumping/failure to appear, bond revocation-bail jumping/failure to appear. Released July 20 on $100,000 in bonds.

Matthew Curtis Lewallen, 35, of Burnet was arrested July 14 by BCSO: intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle, boating intoxication with previous intoxication manslaughter.

Humberto Morales Jr., 63, of Burnet was arrested July 14 by BPD: bond forfeiture-driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Stephan Murphy, 65, of Burnet was arrested July 14 by BCSO: commitment-driving while intoxicated. Released July 16 with credit for time served.

Dylan Patrick Nelson, 31, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 14 by BCSO: violation of certain court orders. Released same day on $7,500 bond.

Adalberto Rodriguez-Juarez, 47, of Johnson City was arrested July 14 by BCSO: assault by contact-family violence. Released July 15 on $500 bond.

Adam Christopher Ward, 38, of Kingsland was arrested July 14 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): failure to appear, capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia. Released July 16 on $500 bond.

Kathy Lee Blake, 31, of Burnet was arrested July 14 by BPD: assault on a peace officer/judge.

Miranda L. Garza, 25, was arrested July 15 by MFPD: capias pro fine-child unrestrained in safety seat, public intoxication. Released July 16 on $500 bond.

Mark Anthony Reyna, 47, of Kingsland was arrested July 15 by the Granite Shoals Police Department (GSPD): driving while license is invalid. Released July 17 on $1,500 bond.

Darren Stone, 34, of Copperas Cove was arrested July 15 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): possession of a controlled substance. Released July 16 on $7,500 bond.

Carlos Barahona, 46, was arrested July 16 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released July 17 to ICE.

Amanda Eileen French, 34, of Burnet was arrested July 16 by BPD: duty on striking fixture/highway landscape.

Kevin Alexander Fuentes-Reyes, 24, of Houston was arrested July 16 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility, displaying a fictitious license plate.

Kevin Alexander Fuentes-Reyes, 24, of Houston was arrested July 16 by ICE: detainer. Released July 18 to an outside agency.

William Madrid-Leiva, 26, was arrested July 16 by ICE: detainer. Released July 17 to ICE.

Tate Daniel Pfanmiller, 33, of Kingsland was arrested July 16 by BCSO: public intoxication. Released same day on $500 bond.

Salvador Rodriguez-Hernandez, 25, was arrested July 16 by ICE: detainer. Released July 17 to ICE.

Herit Sanchez-Renteral, was arrested July 16 by ICE: detainer. Released July 17 to ICE.

Christopher Lee Conely, 38, of Burnet was arrested July 17 by BCSO: theft of property, evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

Misty Dawn Frazier, 24, of Dripping Springs was arrested July 17 by BCSO: cruelty to non-livestock animals. Released same day on $500 bond.

Jacob Robert Kolb, 31, of Burnet was arrested July 17 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Richard Lee McDowell, 42, of Llano was arrested July 17 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance, displaying expired license plates, driving while license is invalid.

Alexandra Kerr, 24, of Cypress was arrested July 18 by BPD: driving while intoxicated, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Juan Madera-Jaquiz, 59, of Marble Falls was arrested July 18 by GSPD: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Juan Madera-Jaquiz, 59, of Marble Falls was arrested July 18 by ICE: detainer.

Othon Guerrero Suarez, 43, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 18 by GSPD: reckless driving. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

Michael Trenton Janssen, 32, of Tow was arrested July 19 by BTPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Harlin Russell Jessup, 36, of Burnet was arrested July 19 by BPD: criminal trespass.

Elias Miguel Lindo-Contreras, 34, was arrested July 19 by ICE: detainer. Released July 20 to ICE.

Marco Tulio Ortinz-Chacon, 29, was arrested July 19 by ICE: detainer. Released July 20 to ICE.

Howard Elliott White, 28, of Sugar Land was arrested July 19 by BCSO: failure to appear-theft of property. Released July 20 on $500 bond.

Melanie Gephart, 45, of Bertram was arrested July 20 by BCSO: driving while license is invalid. Released same day on $2,500 bond.

Ashton Lee Ozuna, 22, of Kingsland was arrested July 20 by BCSO: SRA-possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized absence from a community correctional facility.

Michael Vincent Riggs Jr., 44, of Llano was arrested July 20 by LCSO: detainer.

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.