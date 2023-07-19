Officers out in force to snag speeders

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Law enforcement agencies across the state are cracking down on lead-footed drivers through July as part of the Texas Department of Transportation’s “Be Safe. Drive Smart” campaign. TxDOT is putting more officers armed with radar guns on the roads over the next few weeks to curb speeding-related accidents.

The campaign is to remind drivers to obey posted speed limits and be mindful of road conditions.

“Getting to your destination two or three minutes faster just isn’t worth the risk of a crash and causing harm to yourself or others,” TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said in a media release. “Motorists who observe the speed limit and match their driving to road and weather conditions can help prevent crashes.”

Speed was a contributing factor in about 162,000 accidents on Texas roadways in 2022, according to the Texas Peace Officer’s Crash Report. Of those crashes, 1,469 resulted in a fatality, an average of four speed-related deaths a day last year.

More officers will be assigned to traffic duty throughout the duration of the operation and more speeding citations will be doled out than usual this time of year.

TxDOT offers the following safety tips for drivers:

Match your speed to road conditions in the event of bad weather or if you’re driving through a work zone.

Slow down and allow for more distance to stop when traffic is heavy or roads are slick.

Watch for road signs alerting you to reduced speed limits ahead.

dakota@thepicayune.com

