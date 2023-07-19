Help teachers check off wishlists

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Highland Lakes organizations are asking parents and residents to consider donating special requests from area teachers before the new school year begins.

“These wishlists are items that are in addition to ordinary supplies and covered materials,” said Kevin Naumann, executive director of the Highland Lakes Crisis Network and president of the Marble Falls Independent School District Board of Trustees. “It often allows teachers to be creative and meet the needs of kids in new and unique ways. Without community support, so many of these educators spend money out of their pocket for those supplies. We want to help ease that responsibility.”

The Highland Lakes Crisis Network will post wishlist links for Burnet and Llano school district teachers on its Facebook page July 20.

To help with special requests for Marble Falls teachers, visit a Facebook post promoted by the Marble Falls Education Foundation.

At either link, choose a teacher from the list and click on their individual Amazon.com wishlist link posted in the comments. From there, you can choose what you would like to buy. Amazon ships the item directly to the teacher or school.

So far, about 80 Marble Falls teachers are asking for toys, games, and books across all grade levels.

An art teacher has asked for photography lighting, curtain rods and rings, and picture frames for finished works.

A middle school counselor is seeking fidget toys, snacks, mandala coloring books, Squishies, and journals.

A K-5 special education teacher needs a beanbag chair, silly straws, a Mindful Kids activities set, and a crayon sharpener.

“Our teachers are heroes, and we have seen time and time again how amazing this community is,” Naumann said. “Our teachers serve our community’s most valuable resource: our next generation.”

Meanwhile, the Burnet Chamber of Commerce is asking businesses to donate local goods to fill up swag bags for its 100 new teachers and staff members. The bags will be distributed at the district’s annual New Teachers Breakfast on Aug. 8.

Chamber Executive Director Allison McKee recommends donating gift cards, coupons, and branded items to welcome new teachers and help them get acquainted with the local business community.

Interested business owners can drop off donations at the Burnet Chamber of Commerce Office, 101 N. Pierce St., by Aug. 1. Email info@burnetchamber.org to learn more.

