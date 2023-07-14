Junior Steer Wrestling Championship in Granite Shoals on Oct. 8

The 2023 U.S. Junior Steer Wrestling Championship and Texas Pink Jamboree will be held at Quarry Park in Granite Shoals on October 8. These major events could mean major visitors to the Highland Lakes. Courtesy photo

The 2023 U.S. Junior Steer Wrestling Championship and Texas Pink Jamboree will be held on Oct. 8 at Quarry Park, 2221 N. Phillips Ranch Road in Granite Shoals. The two events combine competitive rodeo and live music.

The championship is expected to be televised on the Cowboy Channel, potentially streaming to 42 million homes around the world. The Texas Pink Jamboree will feature seven musical acts, culminating in a performance by Jesse Raub Jr.

The third championship and first Texas Pink Jamboree were pitched to Granite Shoals City Council in March by organizer Todd Fox, who sold the city on the idea of holding a world-class rodeo and high-quality music in the city. Last year’s steer wrestling championship was held in Marble Falls. Wimberley was the site of the 2021 event, the first one held.

Granite Shoals has made significant upgrades to the land surrounding City Hall in preparation for the joint events and others. The council approved $40,000 in hotel occupancy tax funds to upgrade city facilities. Staff spent the early spring clearing land for more parking and event space.

“I think this is going to be a great thing for the city,” Mayor Kiel Arnone told DailyTrib.com. “It’s a new event that we’ve never seen before. The private-public partnership we’ve made (with Fox) is going great so far. Hopefully, it turns out to be a great crowd and people see the beauty we have to offer here.”

Fox commended the city for its efforts in hosting the event.

“The commitment that the city of Granite Shoals has made for us is just really cool,” he said. “We’re going to have a great show. I’m really excited. We’re bringing the finest young steer wrestlers in the United States and giving everybody a chance to see Granite Shoals and Marble Falls.”

Tickets to the U.S. Junior Steer Wrestling Championship and Texas Pink Jamboree are on sale online.

