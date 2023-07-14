GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of July 17, 2023
Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.
Monday, July 17
Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees
6 p.m. special meeting
Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls
- recognition of Rick Hoover as Regional Soccer Coach of the Year
- discussion and possible action to replace fiber-optic cable run out at the high school
- presentation of 21st Century Community Learning Centers Grant award
Tuesday, July 18
Marble Falls Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Board No. 1
Noon regular meeting
Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls
- downtown economic update
- discussion and possible action regarding Second Street improvement project
- discussion on fiscal year 2023-24 budget
Horseshoe Bay City Council
3 p.m. regular meeting
City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay
- presentation of third-quarter financial report
- proposal of 2023 tax rate
In executive session:
- annual evaluation of City Manager Jeff Koska
Meadowlakes City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes
- update on renovations of wastewater treatment plant
- discussion regarding fiscal year 2024 budget
- discussion and possible action regarding petition to force election on bonds to upgrade city facilities
- discussion on allowing garage and estate sales in the city
Highland Haven Board of Alderman
7 p.m. regular meeting
Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven
The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.
Thursday, July 20
Cottonwood Shores City Council
6 p.m. regular meeting
Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores
The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.
Friday, July 21
Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors
9 a.m. regular meeting
PEC Headquarters Auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City
The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the PEC website for more information.