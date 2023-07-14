GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of July 17, 2023

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, July 17

6 p.m. special meeting

Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

recognition of Rick Hoover as Regional Soccer Coach of the Year

discussion and possible action to replace fiber-optic cable run out at the high school

presentation of 21st Century Community Learning Centers Grant award

Tuesday, July 18

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

downtown economic update

discussion and possible action regarding Second Street improvement project

discussion on fiscal year 2023-24 budget

3 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

On the agenda:

presentation of third-quarter financial report

proposal of 2023 tax rate

In executive session:

annual evaluation of City Manager Jeff Koska

6 p.m. regular meeting

Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes

On the agenda:

update on renovations of wastewater treatment plant

discussion regarding fiscal year 2024 budget

discussion and possible action regarding petition to force election on bonds to upgrade city facilities

discussion on allowing garage and estate sales in the city

7 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

Thursday, July 20

6 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

Friday, July 21

9 a.m. regular meeting

PEC Headquarters Auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the PEC website for more information.

