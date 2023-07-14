SUBSCRIBE NOW

GOVERNMENT MEETINGS: For the week of July 17, 2023

07/14/23 | DailyTrib.com

Check agendas and websites to see if the following government meetings are in person, virtual, or both. Agendas are posted 72 hours before a meeting so are not always ready by the time this list is published. Check links for more information.

Monday, July 17

Marble Falls ISD Board of Trustees

6 p.m. special meeting

Central Office Community Room, 1800 Colt Circle, Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • recognition of Rick Hoover as Regional Soccer Coach of the Year 
  • discussion and possible action to replace fiber-optic cable run out at the high school
  • presentation of 21st Century Community Learning Centers Grant award

Tuesday, July 18

Marble Falls Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Board No. 1

Noon regular meeting

Council Chambers, City Hall, 800 Third St., Marble Falls

On the agenda:

  • downtown economic update
  • discussion and possible action regarding Second Street improvement project
  • discussion on fiscal year 2023-24 budget  

Horseshoe Bay City Council

3 p.m. regular meeting

City Hall, 1 Community Drive, Horseshoe Bay

On the agenda:

  • presentation of third-quarter financial report
  • proposal of 2023 tax rate

In executive session:

  • annual evaluation of City Manager Jeff Koska 

Meadowlakes City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Totten Hall, 177 Broadmoor St., Meadowlakes

On the agenda:

  • update on renovations of wastewater treatment plant
  • discussion regarding fiscal year 2024 budget
  • discussion and possible action regarding petition to force election on bonds to upgrade city facilities
  • discussion on allowing garage and estate sales in the city

Highland Haven Board of Alderman

7 p.m. regular meeting

Community Center, 118 Blackbird Drive, Highland Haven

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the city’s website for more information.

Thursday, July 20

Cottonwood Shores City Council

6 p.m. regular meeting

Civic Center, 4111 Cottonwood Drive, Cottonwood Shores

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Check the city’s website for more information.

Friday, July 21

Pedernales Electric Cooperative Board of Directors

9 a.m. regular meeting

PEC Headquarters Auditorium, 201 S. Avenue F, Johnson City

The agenda wasn’t available at the time of publication. Visit the PEC website for more information.

