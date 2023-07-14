Burnet County Jail bookings for June 30-July 6, 2023

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of June 30-July 6, 2023, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

J.T. Warren Breeden, 36, of Bertram was arrested July 7 by the Bertram Police Department (BTPD): expired driver’s license, possession of a controlled substance.

Leslie Courtney, 51, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 7 by the Marble Falls Police Department (MFPD): possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jordan Lee Hernandez, 33, of Marble Falls was arrested July 7 by MFPD: parole violation.

Pennie Joanna Hodge, 34, of Kingsland was arrested July 7 by MFPD: parole violation.

Jackie James Johnson, 38, of Burnet was arrested July 7 by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS): failure to appear-possession of a dangerous drug, failure to appear-criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance.

Domingo Quintero, 50, of Burnet was arrested July 7 by the Burnet County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO): commitment-continuous violence against family. Released July 9 with credit for time served.

Autry Eugene Randall, 63, of Austin was arrested July 7 by MFPD: bond forfeiture-driving while intoxicated. Released July 13 to an outside agency.

Manuel Solis-Ventura, 35, was arrested July 7 by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE): detainer. Released July 10 to ICE.

Nathanael August Brown, 21, of Long Beach, California, was arrested July 8 by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD): disorderly conduct-exposure. Released July 9 on $500 bond.

Miguel Augustine Estrada, 24, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 8 by BPD: resisting arrest/search/transport, assault causing bodily injury-family violence, public intoxication.

Ernest Serrano Jr., 55, of Marble Falls was arrested July 8 by MFPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence. Released July 9 on $10,000 bond.

James Robert Allen III, 39, of Burnet was arrested July 9 by DPS: capias pro fine-expired license plate registration.

James Robert Allen III, 39, of Burnet was arrested July 9 by BCSO: expired license plate registration. Released July 10 on $500 bond.

Patrick Reinhard Bergbauer, 35, was arrested July 9 by ICE: detainer. Released July 10 to ICE.

Norlan Blandon-Torres, 41, was arrested July 9 by ICE: detainer. Released July 10 to ICE.

Juan Bracamontes-Sanchez, 27, was arrested July 9 by ICE: detainer. Released July 10 to ICE.

Yvonne Marie Clifton, 57, of Marble Falls was arrested July 9 by MFPD: obstructing highway passageway.

Jose Contreras-Morteo, 29, was arrested July 9 by ICE: detainer. Released July 10 to ICE.

Braulio Davis-Medrano, 40, was arrested July 9 by ICE: detainer. Released July 10 to ICE.

Marco De Paz-Martinez, 31, was arrested July 9 by ICE: detainer. Released July 10 to ICE.

Miguel Dedios-Vazquez, 24, was arrested July 9 by ICE: detainer. Released July 10 to ICE.

Mario Flores-Botello, 56, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 9 by MFPD: theft. Released July 10 on personal recognizance.

Heiner Gomez-Sierra, 24, was arrested July 9 by ICE: detainer. Released July 10 to ICE.

Rogelio Jaimes-Ortiz, 25, was arrested July 9 by ICE: detainer. Released July 10 to ICE.

Gabriel Jimenez, 25, of Eagle Pass was arrested July 9 by BPD: possession of marijuana. Released July 10 on $1,500 bond.

Alice Marie Lerma, 49, of Marble Falls was arrested July 9 by MFPD: criminal trespass.

Kristin Nicole Moseley, 43, of Marble Falls was arrested July 9 by MFPD: capias pro fine-driving while license is invalid. Released same day after paying a fine.

Celia Janeth Rodriguez, 20, of Bertram was arrested July 9 by the Cottonwood Shores Police Department (CSPD): aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, theft of property. Released same day on $4,000 in bonds.

Sem Rojas-Salinas, 33, was arrested July 9 by ICE: detainer. Released July 10 to ICE.

Samantha Flora Soto-Franco, 28, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 9 by GSPD: criminal trespass.

Miguel Angel Teleno-Leiva, 18, was arrested July 9 by ICE: detainer. Released July 10 to ICE.

Jose Valdez-Quintero, 23, was arrested July 9 by ICE: detainer. Released July 10 to ICE.

Allen Lee McMeans, 23, of Burnet was arrested July 10 by BCSO: failure to appear-evading arrest/detention.

John Jason Perez, 19, of Beeville was arrested July 10 by BCSO: insufficient bond-assault causing bodily injury-family violence, insufficient bond-violation of bond/protective order.

Jadon Isaiah Segura, 19, of Pflugerville was arrested July 10 by BCSO: insufficient bond-driving while intoxicated.

Omar Antonio Suarez, 34, of Granite Shoals was arrested July 10 by BPD: operating a motor vehicle without a license. Released same day after laying out a fine.

Justin Lee Vasquez, 42, of Marble Falls was arrested July 10 by BCSO: bond revocation-possession of a controlled substance, commitment-assault causing bodily injury.

Kathy Lee Blake, 30, of Burnet was arrested July 11 by BPD: assault on a peace officer/judge, resisting arrest/search/transport.

Moises David Campos-Lillo, 28, of Burnet was arrested July 11 by BPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Michael Stephan Murphy, 65, of Burnet was arrested July 11 by BTPD: driving while license is invalid. Released July 12 on $1,500 bond.

Christine Ann Ritchie, 31, of Marble Falls was arrested July 11 by MFPD: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Released July 12 on $75,000 bond.

Evaristo Adrian Robles, 45, of Burnet was arrested July 11 by BCSO: violation of a bond/protective order. Released same day on $30,000 bond.

Jacob Michael Shelly, 31, of Leander was arrested July 11 by BCSO: insufficient bond-possession of a controlled substance.

Nathaniel Lee Blair, 35, of Lampasas was arrested July 12 by BCSO: fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.

Rocco Bonomo, 18, of Spicewood was arrested July 12 by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO): detainer.

David Bobby Calderon Jr., 44, of Kingsland was arrested July 12 by LCSO: detainer.

Moises David Campos-Lillo, 28, of Burnet was arrested July 12 by ICE: detainer.

Lorenzo Casteneda, 41, of Kingsland was arrested July 12 by LCSO: detainer.

Miguel Vargas Coronado, 54, of Llano was arrested July 12 by LCSO: detainer.

Joshua Rene Correa, 26, of Houston was arrested July 12 by BPD: possession of marijuana. Released same day on $1,500 bond.

David Lee Dougherty II, 41, of Oakhill was arrested July 12 by LCSO: detainer.

William Paul Duncan, 47, of Austin was arrested July 12 by LCSO: detainer.

Milford Roy Elliott, 55, of Kingsland was arrested July 12 by LCSO: detainer.

Brett Wayne Finley, 24, of Kingsland was arrested July 12 by LCSO: detainer.

Kevin Todd Hardin, 60, of Marble Falls was arrested July 12 by GSPD: manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

Aden Lynch Kelly, 33, of Lubbock was arrested July 12 by BCSO: motion to revoke-driving while intoxicated.

Daniel Reyes Limon, 28, of Kingsland was arrested July 12 by LCSO: detainer.

Romualdo Montalvo Jr., 33, of Marble Falls was arrested July 12 by LCSO: detainer.

Jordan Eric Ostrander, 20, of Kingsland was arrested July 12 by LCSO: detainer.

Chase Frazier Parker Jr., 33, of Llano was arrested July 12 by GSPD: driving while license is invalid.

Salvador Perez-Tecu, 44, was arrested July 12 by LCSO: detainer.

Quintus Lee Ploch, 34, of Buchanan Dam was arrested July 12 by LCSO: detainer.

Amy Ward, 36, of Kingsland was arrested July 12 by GSPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Lindsay Anne Zimmerman, 38, of Cottonwood Shores was arrested July 12 by CSPD: motion to revoke probation-driving while intoxicated. Released July 12 on $10,000 bond.

James Matthew Duncan, 37, of Corpus Christi was arrested July 13 by BCSO: murder, bond withdrawal-murder, injury to a child/elderly/disabled person.

Jennifer Ann Goad, 48, of Burnet was arrested July 13 by BCSO: surety surrender-assault causing bodily injury-family violence.

Paul Morris Henry, 61, of Horseshoe Bay was arrested July 13 by MFPD: public intoxication. Released same day on $500 bond.

Melanie Ann Kalbaugh, 43, of Burnet was arrested July 13 by BCSO: surety surrender-theft of property.

Ashlee Leshae Knox, 35, of Doss was arrested July 13 by MFPD: possession of a controlled substance.

Robert Gwinn Mabry III, 34, of Kingsland was arrested July 13 by LCSO: detainer.

Drew Elliot Mitchell, 32, of Mason was arrested July 13 by MFPD: expired driver’s license, expired registration, no insurance. Released same day on $1,500 in bonds.

Sasha Kough Oreagan, 44, of Liberty Hill was arrested July 13 by BCSO: commitment-false report to a police officer.

Amanda Marie Perez, 33, of Austin was arrested July 13 by GSPD: capias pro fine-running a red light, capias pro fine-possession of drug paraphernalia, capias pro fine-expired driver’s license.

Taylor Elizabeth Shealy, 32, of Burnet was arrested July 13 by BPD: assault causing bodily injury-family violence, resisting arrest/search/transport.

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.