SUBSCRIBE NOW

Enjoy all your local news and sports for less than 5¢ per day.

Subscribe Now

Texas 71 body ID’d as Austin man

07/12/23 | Dakota Morrissiey

The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office identified the man found dead along Texas 71 on June 24 as 41-year-old Donald John Popp of Austin. Law enforcement is awaiting a toxicology report to determine a cause of death. No foul play is suspected at this time.

BCSO Capt. Mike Sorenson said Popp’s body was discovered after a person riding an ATV called authorities to report seeing human remains on the side of the highway near the city of Double Horn. 

Preliminary findings from investigators showed the body appeared to be weeks old, according to Sorenson. Popp was reportedly last seen alive on June 13.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.

Tags: ,

You Might Like

DA appeals ruling in Judge Oakley case

07/12/23 | Suzanne Freeman

MFPD pushing pups to relieve crowding

07/12/23 | Nathan Bush

New insurance plan could ensure happier Granite Shoals employees

07/12/23 | Dakota Morrissiey
DailyTrib.com moderates all comments. Comments with profanity, violent or discriminatory language, defamatory statements, or threats will not be allowed. The opinions and views expressed here are those of the person commenting and do not necessarily reflect the official position of DailyTrib.com or Victory Media Marketing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *