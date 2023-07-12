Texas 71 body ID’d as Austin man

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office identified the man found dead along Texas 71 on June 24 as 41-year-old Donald John Popp of Austin. Law enforcement is awaiting a toxicology report to determine a cause of death. No foul play is suspected at this time.

BCSO Capt. Mike Sorenson said Popp’s body was discovered after a person riding an ATV called authorities to report seeing human remains on the side of the highway near the city of Double Horn.

Preliminary findings from investigators showed the body appeared to be weeks old, according to Sorenson. Popp was reportedly last seen alive on June 13.

dakota@thepicayune.com

News stories, staff photos, and other online content are copyrighted property of Victory Media. Reproduction in part or in whole is prohibited without the express written consent of the publisher.