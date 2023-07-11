Music Friendly (Marble Falls) Texas

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Austin funk-rock band Dysfunkshun Junkshun performed during a Marble Falls Summer Concert Series show on July 1 at Lakeside Park. Marble Falls is seeking a Music Friendly Texas designation from the Texas Music Office. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

The city of Marble Falls is seeking a “Music Friendly Texas” designation from the Texas Music Office. The state program fosters economic development and job creation by promoting the music industry in local communities. The city has taken a step toward being TMO-certified by hosting a Music Friendly Texas workshop, which is 5 p.m. July 18 at City Hall, 800 Third St.

During the meeting, TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will present the ins and outs of the Music Friendly Texas program as well as its benefits.

Music Friendly Texas began in 2016 and is now a network of more than 40 Texas towns. Nearby TMO-certified cities include Austin, San Antonio, Dripping Springs, Round Rock, Wimberley, and San Marcos. Roughly 25 other towns are working to join the ranks.

“Music is key to the Texas brand and to our local economies,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a media release about Marble Falls’ efforts. “I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities large and small develop creative partnerships and new jobs. Working alongside local leaders like those in the City of Marble Falls, we can ensure Texas communities have the tools needed to succeed.”

Recent efforts by Marble Falls officials and residents to promote live music in the city include the launch of the Marble Falls Summer Concert Series in 2021 and subsequent expansion of the series the following year, Music on Main, FiestaJam, and the revitalization of the Uptown Theatre in downtown Marble Falls.

TMO steps for becoming certified as a Music Friendly Texas city are to:

host a TMO-sponsored Music Friendly Texas workshop;

establish a music office/liaison within a division of city government;

register with the TMO’s Music Industry Directory;

demonstrate partnerships with the community’s music-related nonprofits to foster community development;

collaborate with music education programs, including area college or university music schools;

and create an advisory board consisting of local music stakeholders.

The Texas Music Office is the only state-run music office in the United States. It has championed economic development for music businesses, musicians, and communities for more than 30 years.

For more information regarding the July 18 meeting, contact Marble Falls Executive Assistant Melynda Stiles at 830-798-7050 or mstiles@marblefallstx.gov.

nathan@thepicayune.com

