Burnet OKs Marriott hotel
Burnet is getting a $13 million, 87-bed Marriott hotel. The City Council approved its construction during a June 27 meeting.
The hotel will be built on Cary Johnson Drive and back up to the north side of the Burnet Municipal Airport.
Hotel plans include a pool and 3,000 square-feet of special event space.
Land for the hotel was owned by the Burnet Economic Development Corp. prior to being sold to Rockwall-based developer TEKMAK Development for $436,000.
Marriott International operates more than 8,500 properties in 138 countries and territories.