Burnet OKs Marriott hotel

07/11/23 | Nathan Bush
site for a Marriott hotel in Burnet, Texas

A new 87-bed Marriott hotel was approved by the Burnet City Council on June 27. The hotel will back up to the north side of the Burnet Municipal Airport. Staff photo by Nathan Bush

Burnet is getting a $13 million, 87-bed Marriott hotel. The City Council approved its construction during a June 27 meeting.

The hotel will be built on Cary Johnson Drive and back up to the north side of the Burnet Municipal Airport.

Hotel plans include a pool and 3,000 square-feet of special event space.

Land for the hotel was owned by the Burnet Economic Development Corp. prior to being sold to Rockwall-based developer TEKMAK Development for $436,000. 

Marriott International operates more than 8,500 properties in 138 countries and territories.

