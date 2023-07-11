Burnet County eyes state funding for broadband after federal denial

A collection of maps depicting high-speed internet access in the region show that Burnet and Llano counties are drastically behind in broadband access compared to their neighbors. Image courtesy of Connected Burnet County

Just how much of $3.3 billion in funding for rural broadband internet services should be spent in Burnet, Llano, and Blanco counties is the topic of discussion at a public meeting July 21 from 10 a.m. to noon in the Burnet Community Center, 401 E. Jackson St.

The Texas Broadband Development Office is hosting the event to present and gather information for the Texas Digital Opportunity Plan.

Burnet County is in need of serious internet infrastructure upgrades, according to Herb Krasner. He is the founder of Connected Burnet County, a nonprofit formed with county commissioners Damon Beierle and Joe Don Dockery to assist with applying for grants for rural internet access improvements.

Burnet County was recently denied a large federal grant from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration after months of work on a grant proposal.

“This is (Burnet County’s) big chance to explain to the Texas Broadband Development Office that we are not as well-connected as our neighbors and that we’re deserving of some of the $3.3 billion that will be doled out in the next couple years,” Krasner told DailyTrib.com. “The more people that show up (to the July 21 meeting), the more likely that the BDO will understand that we need the investment that they can provide.”

Connected Burnet County has been working to bring high-speed internet to the county for over a year. Krasner recently teamed with broadband infrastructure firm FiberLight to pursue the federal NTIA middle-mile grant, which would have come from a pool of $42.5 billion. The county was denied the money due to heavy competition with other parts of the country that have absolutely no internet infrastructure, Krasner said.

The NTIA measures internet needs based upon unserved and underserved designations in different regions of the United States. Unserved regions are unable to access 25-megabits-per-second download speeds and 3-Mbps upload speeds. Underserved regions have access to the aforementioned speeds but can’t reach 100-Mbps download speeds and 20-Mbps upload speeds.

According to Krasner’s research, and the NTIA, 85 percent of Burnet County is underserved, but very little of it is unserved.

“Everybody in our county can receive 25-by-3 speeds because of satellite providers,” he said. “So (the NTIA’s) criteria was satisfied.”

He is optimistic about receiving money from the BDO, estimating that a couple million dollars could go a long way in bringing faster, more reliable internet to Burnet County.

Dockery also has high hopes about the prospect of securing funds at the state level.

“Obviously, anytime we apply for a grant and don’t receive it, it’s a setback but it’s not the end of the world,” he said. “I’m hoping that it’s brought to light that we’re underserved.”

Residents who believe broadband availability in the area is inadequate should attend the July 21 meeting and make their voices heard, Dockery encouraged. While the meeting takes place in Burnet, it is also open to and intended for residents of Llano and Blanco counties.

