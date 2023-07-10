Sign up for fall youth soccer in Marble Falls

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Registration is open through Aug. 25 for the Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department’s fall youth soccer program. The league is for ages 3-12 years old, regardless of skill level.

The program will field nine divisions, including a co-ed league for 3- to 4-year olds. Players will be provided with jerseys and socks for game days. Shin guards are required.

Games will be held on Saturdays starting Sept. 9. The eight-game season ends on Oct. 28, barring weather delays.

Practices will begin as early as the week of Aug. 28. Teams will host one-hour practices on two weeknights a week throughout the season.

Coach Look is Aug. 21-22 at The Greens Soccer Complex, 1100 Sixth St. in Marble Falls. It is an athletic showcase for players with basic drills and fun games.

Formations for teams in divisions for ages 6 and older will be determined via draft and are set to be announced in late August. Requests to play with a friend or coach will only be honored for ages 6 and younger.

Registration for ages 4 and older is $75 for residents and $85 for non-residents. Fees for the 4U co-ed league are $50 for residents and $60 for non-residents.

To register your child or sign up as a volunteer coach, visit the Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department website. For more information, email kmonn@marblefallstx.gov.

